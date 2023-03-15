Legacy Mount Hood

Legacy Mount Hood is closing its birthing center.

 Courtesy photo: Legacy Health

Oregon health officials are threatening sanctions against Legacy Mount Hood at the eleventh hour over the planned closure of the birth center.

Earlier this year Legacy announced the Family Birth Center, 24800 S.E. Stark St., would be closed due to financial struggles within the healthcare industry emerging from the pandemic. When faced with closing a department, the birth center was chosen because of its low birth rates when compared to other hospitals within the system.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.