Legacy birth center

The Oregon Health Authority denied a waiver to close the Legacy Mount Hood birth center. 

 PMG Photo: Christopher Keizur

The Oregon Health Authority has denied a waiver application from Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center to close its birth center.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, March 29, the OHA, which oversees the licensing of hospitals, said closing the Family Birth Center does not meet the needs of patients or nearby communities. The decision was made based on a review of Legacy’s waiver application, answers to questions from state health licensing staff, and other information.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.