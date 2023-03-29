The Oregon Health Authority has denied a waiver application from Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center to close its birth center.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, March 29, the OHA, which oversees the licensing of hospitals, said closing the Family Birth Center does not meet the needs of patients or nearby communities. The decision was made based on a review of Legacy’s waiver application, answers to questions from state health licensing staff, and other information.
“Our goal is to ensure patients have timely access to maternity care,” said OHA Public Health Director Rachael Banks. “The closure of the Family Birth Center at Mount Hood Medical Center does not meet that goal.”
Legacy submitted a waiver to the OHA to officially close the birth center on March 6, despite announcing months ago the plan to shutter the services Friday, March 17. Though OHA did not give the green light for that date, the Mount Hood Family Birth Center essentially closed because it was unable to provide birth services due to a lack of staff. Legacy went under “divert,” because it was “impossible/unsafe” to treat pregnant patients in East Multnomah County.
In the weeks since, any pregnant person who arrives at Legacy Mount Hood has been seen by a provider, and then transferred to another hospital in East Portland. That has meant for about half a month, residents in East Portland, East Multnomah County, the rural communities of the Columbia River Gorge, Sandy, the Mount Hood communities, Boring, Damascus and Estacada have not had a nearby birth center.
Oregon health officials have opened a separate, but related, investigation into the closure of the birth center without an approved waiver.
Health care facilities are required to meet the terms of their state license and federal certification to receive Medicare and Medicaid payments through the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The Oregon Health Authority conducts investigations to ensure health facilities meet those requirements. If a health care facility is found to be noncompliant, they have 90 days to return to compliance or risk losing their ability to bill Medicare or Medicaid.
Under state regulations, a hospital that requests a waiver of a licensing requirement must show the proposal maintains or improves the health and safety of patients. The OHA statement read that the “birth center’s staff shortages were the result of management decisions.”
The review of the waiver also found that though Legacy Mount Hood has smaller numbers of babies born in Gresham when compared to other hospitals within the system, it served more “women seeking urgent obstetrical care” than any other hospital in the Legacy system. The Mount Hood birth center also served a large percentage of patients with limited English proficiency, fewer or no prenatal visits, limited education, and many enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan.
“Legacy’s proposal to divert patients to Emanuel would force some patients to deliver in the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center’s emergency department,” the OHA statement read.
State health regulators are continuing the ongoing compliance investigation at Mount Hood Medical Center, including the closure of the Family Birth Center. The results are expected in the coming weeks.
Featured Local Savings
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.