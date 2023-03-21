Nurses speak

Many nurses spoke during a rally to save the Legacy Mount Hood birth center. 

 PMG Photo: Christopher Keizur

Late last week Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center effectively closed its birth center by going on divert — where pregnant patients are being sent to other hospitals like Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel — skirting the need to await state officials approval on a waiver to officially close.

In a statement the Oregon Health Authority said it is “highly concerned” about maternity patients being redirected as it has “not granted Legacy’s waiver and is in the process of reviewing Legacy’s responses to the many questions OHA posed to Legacy about its request.”

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.