Late last week Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center effectively closed its birth center by going on divert — where pregnant patients are being sent to other hospitals like Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel — skirting the need to await state officials approval on a waiver to officially close.
In a statement the Oregon Health Authority said it is “highly concerned” about maternity patients being redirected as it has “not granted Legacy’s waiver and is in the process of reviewing Legacy’s responses to the many questions OHA posed to Legacy about its request.”
In recent weeks the OHA has told Legacy it cannot cease providing required maternity services at its Family Birth Center, 24800 S.E. Stark St., without receiving approval of a waiver. Legacy responded late last week, two days before the long-planned Friday, March 17 closure, that it was unable to provide the birth center services because of a lack of staff. They said it would be impossible/unsafe to treat pregnant patients in East Multnomah County, thus the divert was initiated.
Under divert all scheduled deliveries will be sent to other hospitals. Pregnant people who arrive at Legacy Mount Hood with a pregnancy-related need will be seen by a provider and then transferred to East Portland.
The OHA oversees the licensing of hospitals. There is no timeline on the review of the Mount Hood waiver. The result could be sanctions or fines against Legacy.
