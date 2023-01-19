Bruce Schmidt

A bittersweet mood echoed through the halls of Barlow High School Thursday, Jan. 19, as it was announced longtime principal Bruce Schmidt Jr. had accepted a position at the district office.

Schmidt is the Gresham-Barlow School District’s new director of K-12 education, a role he will step into on July 1. The position will allow for building-level operational support and school-based leadership and guidance, and restructures responsibilities that had previously been handled by Deputy Superintendent John Koch, allowing him to focus more on executive-level strategy and policy.

