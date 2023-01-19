A bittersweet mood echoed through the halls of Barlow High School Thursday, Jan. 19, as it was announced longtime principal Bruce Schmidt Jr. had accepted a position at the district office.
Schmidt is the Gresham-Barlow School District’s new director of K-12 education, a role he will step into on July 1. The position will allow for building-level operational support and school-based leadership and guidance, and restructures responsibilities that had previously been handled by Deputy Superintendent John Koch, allowing him to focus more on executive-level strategy and policy.
“Principal Schmidt has a strong background in school operations thanks to his successful work leading middle school and high school programs,” said Superintendent James Hiu. “That experience will be a benefit to our school community as he oversees and supports the day-to-day operations of our elementary, middle, and high schools across the District.”
Schmidt has served as principal of Barlow High since 2014. During that time he advocated for the improvement of learning and teaching to close the achievement gap. He was principal of Gordon Russell Middle School and prior to administration he was a high school science teacher. All told, he has worked in Gresham-Barlow schools for 24 years.
In the coming weeks a process will be created to find his replacement at Barlow. Teachers and employees are being asked what type of leader they would want to have.
“Can we clone Bruce?” one staffer jokingly asked.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.