A homeless man in downtown Gresham was tased by officers earlier this month after an alleged altercation with a city employee spurred the use of force. Witnesses and business owners have said this was over-the-top and unnecessary.
The incident began on Friday, March 10, outside of Cheap Charlies, 79 N.E. Roberts Ave. A member of the Gresham Homeless Services Team arrived at the business on reports of a homeless man, later identified as Ronald Amato, 59, of Gresham, camping in the doorway. By city ordinance, camping in unlawful in Gresham. Shortly after arriving, that employee called police to report Amato had assaulted him. That has been disputed by witnesses.
Don Nguyen, the owner of Cheap Charlies, went to social media afterward to voice his unhappiness.
“(Ronny) was being harassed by a city employee for sleeping on the back steps,” he wrote on Facebook alongside surveillance footage of the later police response. “Ronny is non-violent and only yells at people because of mental issues.”
“The city employee called the cops that he was being assaulted — it didn’t happen,” Nguyen added.
Many of Nguyen's sentiments were echoed by others on social media.
The arrival of officers and following interaction, including the tasing, was captured on security footage — though a city spokesperson said the footage didn't show Amato’s alleged violence and the many "attempts to reason with him."
Upon officers' arrival, Amato had fled into the breezeway of Cheap Charlies, which is a confined space with shopping carts and other items that were “safety risks to all,” the city said.
The footage showed officers telling Amato to “stand up,” and that he was “going to jail.” In the footage Amato appears confused, at one point asking officers to “call the police.” Over the next minutes the footage shows the situation escalate between Amato and the two officers. He was verbally commanded to stand up and drop his belongings. Neither occurred. Amato also appears to kick at officers and push shopping carts their way. Eventually both officers drew their tasers, with at least one being fired. In the footage the officers appear to say, “light him up,” before firing.
Afterward Amato was physically detained by the five officers who'd responded by that time. He was then restrained on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to a local hospital rather than jail. In the aftermath, the Homeless Services Employee told officers this was the first time Amato had gotten violent through several contacts over the years.
Amato faces charges of attempted assault, resisting arrest, and harassment. All use-of-force incidents are reviewed by the Gresham Police Department Professional Standards Unit.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.