Police Tasing

Two moments captured from security footage that show a homeless man tased by Gresham Police officers. 

 Courtesy image: Cheap Charlies

A homeless man in downtown Gresham was tased by officers earlier this month after an alleged altercation with a city employee spurred the use of force. Witnesses and business owners have said this was over-the-top and unnecessary.

The incident began on Friday, March 10, outside of Cheap Charlies, 79 N.E. Roberts Ave. A member of the Gresham Homeless Services Team arrived at the business on reports of a homeless man, later identified as Ronald Amato, 59, of Gresham, camping in the doorway. By city ordinance, camping in unlawful in Gresham. Shortly after arriving, that employee called police to report Amato had assaulted him. That has been disputed by witnesses.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.