Police
In an unscientific survey sent to The Outlook readers, a majority said that Gresham Police officers were justified in their use of force — tasing — against a homeless man earlier this month in downtown Gresham.

The short, two-question survey, answered by more than 160 people between March 21-23, showed an overwhelming level of support and trust in local law enforcement. In total 73% of answers said the tasing was justified, while 86% said the incident had no bearing on how they will vote on the Gresham Safety Levy.

