In an unscientific survey sent to The Outlook readers, a majority said that Gresham Police officers were justified in their use of force — tasing — against a homeless man earlier this month in downtown Gresham.
The short, two-question survey, answered by more than 160 people between March 21-23, showed an overwhelming level of support and trust in local law enforcement. In total 73% of answers said the tasing was justified, while 86% said the incident had no bearing on how they will vote on the Gresham Safety Levy.
Some of the comments from those who took the survey included:
- “At the end of the day officers have the obligation to protect themselves and the bystanders around them — that is the priority.”
- “If the person wasn’t being compliant, and the officers have no way of knowing if he had a concealed weapon of some sort, deploying a taser seems like the safest thing to do.”
- “When the police give an order, follow it. I’d rather see this guy get tased than an officer get hurt.”
The incident, which spurred social media debate and the survey, occurred on Friday, March 10, outside of Cheap Charlies, 79 N.E. Roberts Ave. A member of the Gresham Homeless Services Team was allegedly assaulted by a homeless man, later identified as Ronald Amato, 59, of Gresham.
Officers were called by that employee, who attempted to “reason with Amato,” a city spokesperson said. Security footage showed officers telling him to “stand up,” and that he was “going to jail.” In the footage Amato appears confused, at one point asking officers to “call the police.”
The interaction continued to escalate, with Amato pushing shopping carts toward the officers and kicking his legs. Eventually both officers drew their tasers, with at least one being fired. Amato was physically detained, restrained on a stretcher, and taken to a hospital. He faces charges of attempted assault, resisting arrest and harassment. All use-of-force incidents are reviewed by the Gresham Police Department Professional Standards Unit.
Some respondents, several of whom own businesses or work in downtown, said Amato is a common fixture in the neighborhood and has never before gotten violent.
- “The person involved has been in Gresham for some time. His 'safety spot' when he is having a hard time is the back stoop of Cheap Charlies. He yells but is not aggressive.”
- “That was his only safe spot in the world and they messed that up. Imagine all you have is a blanket and a doorway. The (Homeless Services Employee) has multiple grievances against (Amato), while there are none from all of us who work consistently downtown. The tasing only did more damage and harm.”
- “Ronny is not a threat — in three years I have never seen him attack or confront anyone. As a young woman I am extremely aware of who is around my shop, especially at night. I feel safer that Ronny is our community watchdog when no one else is around. He has PTSD and we are all concerned the tasing incident harmed him even more.
Some respondents wondered why the Police Department’s Behavioral Unit, formerly called the Mental Health Team, didn’t respond to the mental health crisis.
According to the Police Department, it again goes back to staffing shortages. The Behavioral Health Unit operates as a co-responder model, pairing specially trained officers alongside the mental health clinicians.
But the program isn’t on-call 24/7, and with the recent need to bolster patrol and investigations, those specially-trained officers are often tied up in other cases.
That is what happened during the altercation and subsequent tasing at Cheap Charlies — the clinicians weren’t able to respond by themselves, nor could they be paired with regular officers per department policy.
A potential solution could be the Gresham Safety Levy, which would be a five-year property tax that would be $1.50 per $1,000 assessed value, with the average homeowner seeing a tax increase of $28.50 per month.
All told it would mean about $69 million for police, fire and homeless services. The majority — at least 62.5% — is earmarked for police. At least 35% would be for Gresham Fire, and a maximum of 2.5% for Homeless Services.
If it passes during the May Special Election, the proposed use of the funds would include the hiring of more mental health clinicians and training of officers to join the unit. It would also bolster the number of sworn-officers, reducing the likelihood of tying up the co-responders.
“The levy will provide more officers and training, which our police force needs,” one response said.
The city has also stated the desire to return the popular Neighborhood Enforcement Team if the levy passes. NET has been shuttered since staffing levels at the department reached “crisis” levels. That team was all about neighborhood livability, with one of the major tasks to work with homeless residents across the city. Before being put on ice, NET likely would have been responding to the incident at Cheap Charlies, either in concert with or in lieu of the Behavioral Health Unit.
“The levy includes funding for the Police Department to hire specialists in responding to mental health crises. I have had personal experience with the benefits of the former (Neighborhood Enforcement Team) that resulted in a safer outcome for all,” said another respondent.