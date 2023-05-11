A once-in-a-generation Gresham K9 officer, who gave his life in the line of duty, was honored by his two and four-legged peers and community members during a ceremonial unveiling Thursday, May 11.
When you close your eyes and think about what a police dog program can be, Officer Basco comes to mind.
He was a half German shepherd, half Belgian Malinois, and was a nearly 10-year veteran of the Gresham K9 officer program.
“He came to work every day with an intensity and drive to serve,” said Officer Shawn Debler, his handler. “The conditions did not matter, and he worked in sideways rain, the strong bone chilling east wind, freezing snow, and the blistering heat of the summer. He never complained or held back; he gave everything he had on every deployment.”
It wasn’t an easy start for the dog that would eventually become the face of the program. A year into his service, Basco was brutally attacked by a suspect and badly injured. He had tracked a criminal, and was attempting to subdue the target, when the man began to beat Basco with a stick. It wasn’t until officers arrived a few moments later they were able to stop the attack.
“That changed the dog,” Debler said during an interview with The Outlook in 2018. “It took the puppy right out of him.”
But it didn’t deter his police dog career. Basco would go on to be the embodiment of what the program means to the department and community.
He worked patrol, apprehending more than 300 individuals during his illustrious career; served with SWAT; and was cross-trained as a narcotics dog, making him the first dog in Gresham to serve in all three capacities. He also was a staple of the city’s training program, supporting other K9 units across the state and guiding puppies into the profession.
“Basco was selfless and put himself in harm’s way countless times to keep the officers of the Gresham Police Department safe,” said an emotional Debler. “He loved his job and gave everything to it.”
He died on-duty in 2021 due to a medical condition.
Now he is remembered thanks to a plaque in downtown Gresham at the corner of Fourth and Main Avenue, beneath a park bench in the shadow of the Gresham History Museum. It reads: “Basco, you were no ordinary dog. Your selfless service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”
"Basco was a part of family within the canine unit and to lose one of your own is heart wrenching,” said Alyson Huntting, who funded the plaque.
The new plaque not only remembers Basco, but also celebrates the K9 officer program as a whole. The city has worked with police dogs since 1983. In those 40 years, no officer or innocent bystander has been injured with a K9 on the case. The dogs are able to handle calls that normally take multiple officers, cutting back on the man-hours needed to serve the community — especially important in Gresham as the department continues to seek stable funding and a fully-staffed force.
“We have the best K9 teams and instructors in the state,” said Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “We are proud of the work they have done and their continued successes.”
Officers go through an initial 4-10-week training before being paired with a dog, anywhere from 14 months to 3 years old. The dogs live with their handlers at specially made kennels in their homes, and have normal interactions with the families.
"You want to find a relationship that is successful," Debler said. "The dog has to be able to trust the handler. You have to build a relationship — every emotion and anxiety you feel travels down the lead."
After their service, with retirement forced by age or illness, the dogs are adopted by either their handlers or another police family.
“They end up getting babied like crazy,” Debler said with a laugh.
That is what makes losing a dog like Basco before his time so difficult. The officers see their K9 partners as peers, and they are honored like any fallen officer. Because of the timing — changes to Gresham police leadership and the pandemic — Basco’s celebration was delayed, but not forgotten.
“I miss him every day,” Debler said. “It has been a hard transition without him.”