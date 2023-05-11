A once-in-a-generation Gresham K9 officer, who gave his life in the line of duty, was honored by his two and four-legged peers and community members during a ceremonial unveiling Thursday, May 11.

When you close your eyes and think about what a police dog program can be, Officer Basco comes to mind.

K9 Basco: Gresham Police officer's best friend

Basco was the first Gresham police dog to be cross-trained as both a narcotics and patrol officer and also was the first dog to be fully integrated with SWAT.
Plaque

The plaque honoring Basco was funded by Alyson Huntting. 
K9 Basco

Gresham K9 Handler Shawn Debler with Officer Basco. 

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.