Arayah N. is a happy, energetic 5-year-old who is most often seen with a brilliant smile.
She loves all things arts and crafts, especially coloring. Her favorite color is pink, and she is a “girly girl” who plays dress up and is enamored with her Barbie dolls.
That energy is why her parents knew something was off nearly one year ago. Arayah said she wasn’t feeling well for several weeks with flu-like symptoms, and during a gymnastics practice she complained of her legs hurting and was overly pale.
One blood test later and the news all parents dread came back, she had Leukemia. Arayah was admitted to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital to begin chemotherapy and a multitude of tests and procedures. The first round required 64 days of in-patient intermittent chemo every other weekend. Between that she had to endure spinal taps, kidney flushes and bone marrow biopsies. And the journey isn’t over.
But despite all that, Arayah continues to have a sunny outlook. She laughs, plays, and doesn’t let her situation dim any of her passions.
Earlier this month Arayah brought that energy to Reynolds High School, to meet with the students who adopted her as a Sparrow as she continues treatments.
Sparrow Clubs USA is a nonprofit organization that rallies schools and students around a youngster in need of moral and financial support. The program was first adopted in the Portland-metro region in 2002, and continues to grow.
During the assembly the Raiders cheered and met with Arayah and her family, with everyone adorned in her favorite color pink.
Students are raising money for her treatments and procedures through sponsored community service. They have donated time and energy at the SnowCap Community Charities food pantry; served seniors meals with Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization (IRCO); and have packed sack lunches with Path Home (Portland Homeless Family Solutions).
Future projects will include trail stewardship at Powell Butte Nature Park; gathering school supplies for other children; and planting trees at Gateway Green in Northeast Portland.