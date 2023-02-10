Frank Caropelo, formerly the assistant superintendent in the Reynolds school district, has returned as the interim superintendent.
“I’m thrilled to be back,” Caropelo said. “It’s like coming home.”
Caropelo replaces Danna Diaz who resigned from the superintendent’s post in December. She had led the district since 2018.
Caropelo was a finalist for the superintendent’s job at Reynolds in 2018, but the school board hired Diaz instead. Caropelo left Reynolds after that for other opportunities. Most recently he was the executive director of high schools in the Hillsboro School District.
He left the Hillsboro district to return to Reynolds as interim superintendent.
Ana Gonzalez Munoz, chair of the Reynolds School Board said many in the district “remember him and the positive impact he made during his time at RSD (Reynolds School District). The desire to have him as the interim superintendent was loud and clear..”
She noted via email that Caropelo said in his interview, “I left Reynolds, but Reynolds never left me.”
The temporary superintendent’s job runs though June 30, 2023 and Caropelo is mum on what the Reynolds School Board will do to fill the position permanently.
“It’s up to the board to determine what the next steps are,” he said.
Gonzalez Munoz said the board still has “to figure out the policy on the next steps to place a permanent superintendent.”
She added that if Caropelo “is selected as our permanent superintendent, I’m sure no one will oppose.”
Caropelo said “I hope I’m able to support and lead the district through my interim position and beyond.”
Caropelo said for now he is reacquainting himself with the work of the state’s 11th largest school district.
The district budget is also on the chore list.
“The budget process is up and running and we want to make sure we are on time with our budget,” he said.
Caropelo strives to make sure he is “supporting staff and serving students.”
“Our strength is our staff and our community,” he said.
Caropelo is a veteran educator, with more than 25 years experience in the classroom, administration and as a consultant.
Caropelo has been a classroom teacher, language acquisition specialist, principal and program director in addition to assistant superintendent.
During his stint as principal of Waverly Elementary in Albany, Ore., his school was recognized by the Oregon Department of Education as an Exceptional School for improving student achievement.
The 9,600-student Reynolds district could use some student improvement. Only 19% or about one in five, district third graders were reading at grade level last school year, compared to 40% of third graders statewide. At Reynolds High School, 70.6% of the class of 2022 graduated in four years, which is up from 62.5% in 2021, but compares to a rate of 81.3% for seniors statewide, according to statistics recently released by the Oregon Department of Education.
Caropelo earned a master’s degree in multicultural education from California State University-Sacramento, a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and education from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York. He is completing a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Concordia University in Chicago
The Reynolds school board approved hiring Caropelo as it’s temporary leader at its Jan. 25 meeting and he started Monday, Jan. 30.
“I want to thank the board for allowing me to come back,” he said.