After early returns in the May 2023 Special District Election, Dylan Rickert leads a crowded field to sit on the Corbett School District Board of Directors.

As of Tuesday evening, May 16, Rickert had 56% of votes for Position 1. Trailing were Andrew Hatlen, 41%; and Luke Osowski, 3%. In total 639 votes have been tallied.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.