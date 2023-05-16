Rickert leads race for Corbett Board of Directors Position 1 Christopher Keizur Christopher Keizur Reporter Author twitter Author email May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy photo: Dylan Rickert Andrew Hatlen Courtesy photo: Andrew Hatlen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After early returns in the May 2023 Special District Election, Dylan Rickert leads a crowded field to sit on the Corbett School District Board of Directors.As of Tuesday evening, May 16, Rickert had 56% of votes for Position 1. Trailing were Andrew Hatlen, 41%; and Luke Osowski, 3%. In total 639 votes have been tallied.(Andrew Hatlen, Luke Osowski, Dylan Rickert)Hatlen is self-employed; Osowski is a farmer; and Rickert is a project manager and business owner. Featured Local Savings Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pamplin Media Group Pamplin Media Pamplin Gresham Outlook Outlook Newspaper Outlook News News Christopher Keizur Keizur East County News East Multnomah County East County Election 2023 Election Gresham Election Corbett School District Corbett Corbett Election Corbett School Board Multnomah Job Market Sports Christopher Keizur Reporter Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore. Author twitter Author email Follow Christopher Keizur Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events