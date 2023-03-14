As a photographer, Tracy George is used to seeing the world through a unique lens. As a Black woman, that lens is also made more unique than many of her neighbors’ in widely white rural Clackamas County.

Sandy STAND UP

George has since stepped back a bit from community work like the Sandy STAND UP Movement, but plans to be involved again. 

In 2020, George utilized her perspective to help found an anti-racism movement in Sandy called the Sandy STAND Up Movement in light of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, which inspired movements around the country. She and a team of activists hosted a handful of rallies and marches and then also virtual educational events.

Leading a movement

Sandy STAND UP Movement co-organizers Tracy George and Frank George IV lead a joint march up Proctor Boulevard on Aug. 9, 2020.
Stylemaker Tracy

Risk taker. Home maker.

Brit Allen is Associate Editor of the Sandy Post.