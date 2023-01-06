Firefighters save trapped person on New Year’s Day
Gresham firefighters from Station 71 began the new year by rescuing a trapped person stuck inside a commercial building while it was on fire.
Sunday evening, Jan. 1, firefighters responded to reports of a person stuck behind a door in a stairwell. Gresham officers reported hearing someone coughing, but couldn’t get the entrance open. Firefighters were able to escort the person outside of the building, which was filled with smoke, and extinguished the fire that was contained to an interior stairwell.
Gresham firefighters saved the day for a Troutdale resident who dropped her car keys down a deep storm drain while unloading groceries.
For three days the woman was unable to retrieve her keys, and was struggling to make it to work on time without her car. So Monday, Jan. 2, she called Gresham Fire & Emergency Services for help. After some failed attempts to get the keys with a hand tool, the quick-thinking firefighters from Station 75 attached a medical magnet — used to deactivate internal cardiac devices during emergencies — to a piece of webbing. The firefighter was able to fish out the keys using the makeshift device and get them safely back in the hands of the owner.
Volleys of gunfire were reported Tuesday, Jan. 3, after a group of men ran into the roadway in the 1300 block of Northeast Eighth Street to return fire at a silver Mazda sedan, which apparently fired first in a drive-by shooting. No injuries were reported, but police found an unspent .556 round in the roadway and three 9mm casings.
A suspect was arrested Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, after a shooting occurred at Spot On Sports Pub, 209 N. Main Ave. As officers arrived on reports of the gunfire, they stopped a red car attempting to flee the area. During the arrest, a handgun was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle. No one was injured during the shooting.
