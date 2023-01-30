Fleeing suspect causes Glisan crash
At 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Fieldstone Apartments in Fairview after someone spotted a suspect wanted by parole and probation.
The suspect had a felony warrant for possession of a firearm, and he was reportedly sitting in a silver Mercedes in the parking lot. Deputies attempted to speak with him, but while fleeing he nearly rammed a patrol car. Deputies did not pursue.
A few minutes later deputies learned the Mercedes had crashed with another vehicle at Northeast 201st and Glisan Street. The man and his passenger were both taken into custody while trying to run on foot, and were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The driver of the other car also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Gresham Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Gresham swears-in new officers
It was a celebration in the Gresham Police Department last week as four new officers were sworn-in during a ceremony last week.
Two are locals, wanting to serve the community they grew up in; while the other pair hail from outside the United States.
“I couldn’t be more proud, we are being diverse in our search and bringing on quality people who want to serve in Gresham,” said Chief Travis Gullberg.
There remains 11 openings for sworn officers at the Gresham Police Department. The hope is to continue to fill them through a series of lateral moves and new hires.
Gresham teenager shot after unsafe handling of gun
A 13-year-old Gresham boy was treated at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center after he was accidentally shot in the legs Friday, Jan. 27.
According to police three teen boys were driving to MOD Pizza, 1844 N.W. Eastman Parkway, when one teen handed another a firearm. That teen allegedly didn’t realize the weapon was loaded, and while “manipulating” it in the car, a round was fired. It struck the 13-year-old passenger, passing through one leg and lodging in the other.
Police said the teen who fired the gun was “clearly devastated” by what had happened. The victim is expected to recover.
Police investigate drive-by shooting
Gresham officers received reports of a drive-by shooting Friday evening, Jan. 27, at an apartment building, 17899 N.E. Oregon St.
A resident reported hearing two shots before later finding a bullet hole in his apartment window. The victim believed he was targeted, but did not know why. No slug, casings, or suspects were found.
Stolen joyride ends in crash, pursuit
A teenager was taken into custody after a joy ride in a stolen vehicle ended in a crash and attempts to flee officers on foot.
Saturday, Jan. 28, a Gresham officer spotted a reported stolen Kia travelling southbound near the intersection of 223d and Salmon, following it in a brief chase to Northwest Eighth Street and Wallula Avenue.
The stolen vehicle crashed into a curb, and all four passengers fled on foot. They were found with support from the aviation wing.
The 18-year-old driver has allegedly been caught with a stolen vehicle before. With her were three juvenile boys, ages 15, 16 and 17.
Car hits police cruiser
A police cruiser was truck during an attempt to stop a white, no-plated, early-90s Honda Accord Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Albertson’s parking lot, 451 N.E. 181st Ave.
According to police, when the lights came on, the driver reversed into the front push bumper of the police car. It then pulled forward, clipped a signpost, and recklessly weaved out of the parking lot. Officers did not pursue.
Pair of East County armed robberies
At 9:47 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Sidekick’s Deli, 18432 E. Burnside St., was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects. Taken was $500. Police described the robbers as “black men wearing dark clothing.” Both had facemasks.
Then at 10:07 p.m., Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a robbery at gunpoint at Best Buy, 14220 S.E. Stark St, by two individuals matching the description. It is unknown if the incidents are linked.