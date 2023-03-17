Gresham officers may have temporarily donned their masks during a smelly situation.
Last week a semitruck towing a septic tank rolled while passing through East Multnomah County, leading to a blocked roadway and cleanup.
The driver lost control while making a turn onto Southeast Hogan from Palmquist Road. Police investigators think the wheels may have locked, causing the truck to overturn. The driver was not injured, nor were any other drivers on the roadway.
Gresham armed robbery
A convenience store in East Multnomah County was robbed at gunpoint last week.
At 9:31 p.m. Friday, March 10, Gresham officers responded to Halsey Market, 17144 N.E. Halsey St., after 911 calls about the armed robbery. Officers learned two men wearing all black and full ski masks entered the store. One suspect wearing blue rubber gloves held the cashier at gunpoint while the other, wearing red gloves, went behind the counter to steal cash and merchandise.
The pair fled southbound on 172nd. No one was reported injured during the incident.
Drive-by shooting at Rockwood park, apartments
A car cruising through Rockwood earlier this month frightened residents with multiple shots fired into the air while passing by a community park and apartment complex.
On Saturday, March 11, officers responded to Rockwood Central Park, 783 S.E. 185th Ave., to investigate the shots fired. Witnesses said a gray Ford Edge had shots being fired into the air as it drove past. A short time later, another 911 caller said that same car was firing in the 780 block of Southeast 185th Ave. Officers found bullet strikes at the apartments nearby.
Second Saturday shooting
More gunfire sounded Saturday, March 11, at the Rain Tree Apartments, 878 S.E. 187th Ave. Two men had allegedly fired 4-5 shots before jumping a fence behind the apartments and fleeing to the northwest. A short time later another caller said they had seen two young Hispanic men with black masks and hooded sweatshirts shooting across 187th. One suspect fired, then handed the gun to the other who ran away.
Officers found bullet strikes to parked cars and an apartment, with 9mm shell casings recovered throughout the area.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.