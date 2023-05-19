Suspect threatened kids with knife outside ice cream parlor
A man was taken into custody for waving a large hunting knife in the air and threatening a group of kids waiting in front of an ice cream shop.
At 4:44 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Gresham police arrived at 19201 S.E. Stark St. on reports of an armed mental health crisis. The suspect was shouting nonsensically and allegedly claiming to be Jesus. The person was apprehended by patrol officers and the department’s Behavioral Health Unit.
During the investigation police learned when the children attempted to enter the store, they were chased by the suspect who brandished the knife and threatened them. When an employee went to see what was going on, the suspect then allegedly went after them with the knife. The employees locked themselves inside the business, but were harassed by the suspect until police arrived.
The suspect was taken to the Multnomah County Detention Center and given a mental health evaluation.
Gresham Fire douses apartment garage fire
A small blaze contained to an apartment outbuilding — a one-story garage that had been used by a resident for storage — was doused by Gresham Fire Friday afternoon, May 19.
The fire was reported around 2 p.m. at 765 S.E. Mount Hood Highway. Firefighters found the blaze at the garage adjacent to the main apartment building. The fire was put out in about 5 minutes, and most of the damage was contained to the garage. There was some melted siding on the apartments, but no damage to the living spaces nor any injuries.
Fire investigators are looking into what caused the incident.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.