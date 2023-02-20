Suspect arrested after menacing bar patrons with shotgun
The patrons of a Troutdale bar acted quickly to disarm a man armed with a shotgun Friday evening, Feb. 17.
Just after 6:30 p.m. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Skyland Pub, 3175 South Troutdale Road. According to witnesses the suspect, 39-year-old Arturo Michel-Apolinar, walked into the pub holding a shotgun. Two bar patrons confronted him as others fled the business. According to deputies, the customers got the shotgun away from Michel-Apolinar and used it to hit him in the face. Others then tackled him to the ground while waiting on deputies to arrive.
Michel-Apolinar was treated at a hospital for the injuries he sustained, and was booked into jail for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. There were no other injuries reported. Deputies do not know what he intended upon walking into the pub, though witnesses said he was visibly intoxicated.
Juveniles commit armed carjacking, go on dangerous joyride
Five young men armed and wearing masks carjacked a woman in the early morning Saturday, Feb. 18.
At 5:44 a.m. a woman called Gresham Police to report her car had been stolen. She had been sleeping in her blue 2000 Honda CRV near Northeast 178th and Sacramento when five young men approached. One sparked a Taser while another held what was described as an AR15-style rifle. Two fled in her car while another three left in a small red SUV.
That evening Gresham police received reports of a blue Honda driving recklessly, including jumping the sidewalk curb near Northeast 182nd and Halsey. A few blocks away officers found the car with smoke billowing from two flat front tires. The lone driver fled the scene. Another 911 call reported those same juveniles had been driving the stolen car and firing guns near 181st Avenue and Barr. That caller reported they had stolen another tan Honda CRV.
Suspect arrested for string of business burglaries
A man was arrested Saturday evening, Feb. 18, after a string of burglaries at Gresham businesses.
Officers responded to a reported burglary alarm at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 1475 Powell Boulevard, when another alarm sounded at nearby Stamp Connection. Officers found the door to Stamp Connection had been forced open with the suspect still inside.
The man attempted to flee out the back, but was safely apprehended by officers. Evidence showed he was connected to the robbery at Enterprise as well as several other locations. He was lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of burglary and warrants for identity theft.
Officers help man through mental health crisis
Gresham officers helped a man suffering a mental health crisis Friday evening, Feb. 17, at an apartment complex in Gresham.
Officers arrived at 1167 N.W. Wallula Avenue to find a partially clothed man screaming incoherently and jumping in and out of the complex’s swimming pool. Residents said the man had moved in about a month earlier, and had been hospitalized for mental health issues four days prior.
There was no criminal offense. The man was getting in and out of the pool in an “attempt to cool himself” despite temperatures dropping below 38 degrees. Because American Medical Response had no personnel to respond, officers took the man into custody for a police officer hold. He was then transported to Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center to be evaluated.
Gresham car riddled with gunfire outside gym
A car was riddled with more than 20 bullet holes in Gresham Friday evening, Feb. 17, after a victim reported he had been attacked in the parking lot of a local gym.
Gresham Police officers were responding to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Stark and Cleveland when a 911 caller reported the victim had run into Lyft Gym after being shot at. Upon arriving the victim had already left the area.
About one hour later that person called from home to again report being shot at. Officers found the car severely damaged from the gunfire, thought eh man only had a small laceration to his ear, likely caused by broken glass, police said. In total 50 shell casings of 9mm and 5.56 caliber were found near the gym. The victim said he did not know why someone would shoot at him.