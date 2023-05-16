Chief Travis Gullberg

The community is nearly split on the need to bolster funding for police and fire. 

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 50.74% of voters are saying "No" to the Gresham Safety Levy during the May 2023 Special District Election. 49.26% are voting "Yes." In total nearly 12,000 votes have been tallied. Multnomah County Elections plans to release its next round of results at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, May 17. 

