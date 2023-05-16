The community is nearly split on the need to bolster funding for police and fire.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 50.74% of voters are saying "No" to the Gresham Safety Levy during the May 2023 Special District Election. 49.26% are voting "Yes." In total nearly 12,000 votes have been tallied. Multnomah County Elections plans to release its next round of results at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, May 17.
The five-year, $69 million operating levy would fund police, fire and homeless services. If successful, it would be $1.50 per $1,000 assessed value, and go into effect on July 1. The cost for a home with an assessed value of $228,000 would be $28.50 per month.
The lion’s share, 62.5% of the funds, will go to police. Fire will get 35%, while homeless services will get no more than 2.5%. The city expects revenue of $13 million in 2023/24; $13.4 million in 2024/25; $13.8 million in 2025/26; $14.2 million in 2026/27; and $14.6 million in 2027/28.
Gresham was prompted to craft the levy because of an $8 million budget shortfall. If the "No" vote holds, the city has said that layoffs and further cuts to services will be coming, exasperating long emergency response times and further straining resources.
If the vote trends "Yes," then the city said the population police Neighborhood Enforcement Team will be brought back; emergency response times will be reduced; crime reduction efforts will be enhanced; homeless services will be expanded to evenings and weekends; and the mental health team will be expanded.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.