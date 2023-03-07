A vacant lot in Rockwood will soon be a thriving hub for community members and neighbors who need a helping hand.
SnowCap Community Charities, the largest nonprofit food pantry in East Multnomah County, is steaming ahead with a major expansion that will more than double its footprint while providing crucial new services and support for low-income folks across Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview, Wood Village, Corbett and other unincorporated communities in the region.
“SnowCap will expand its footprint and gain new opportunities to evolve and meet our neighbors’ needs,” said Executive Director Kirsten Wageman.
SnowCap’s planned second building, at land donated by Covenant Presbyterian Church, near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 185th Avenue, will be a hub for the clothing program. Currently the clothing services operate in the same cramped space as the food pantry, at the current 12,029-square-foot space. That has limited both services.
“SnowCap will be able to grow the clothing program, serve more people every day, reduce waste, and build a welcoming community space,” Wageman said.
Food distributions and donations will all continue at the current SnowCap building, 17805 S.E. Stark St. The new building, which is in the midst of a funding push, will be 24,418-square-feet, about four times the area of a basketball court. In addition to the community clothing closet and storage space, the new facility will host a robust slate of exciting events, including classes and programs.
There are plans for back-to-school events; holiday parties; cooking and gardening classes; energy saving workshops; and partner space for the PDX Diaper Bank. With all the expected foot traffic, there is also the goal of restarting pop-up tables from other nonprofit organizations. In the past SNAP workers used to visit SnowCap and engage with folks; there could be Multnomah County Library internet hot-spot; agencies with utility assistance; OSU Extension workers offering supplies and seeds; and more.
The funding campaign for the new building is called, “Conduit of Compassion.” In total the new structure will cost $7.8 million, with SnowCap about 68% done thanks to support from businesses, foundations and individual donors. To reach that goal, the OCF Joseph E. Weston Public Foundation is matching all donations up to $100,000. That means $200 given to SnowCap for the new building becomes $400. Learn more or donate at snowcap.org
