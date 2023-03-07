SnowCap Community Charities

SnowCap Community Charities is fundraising for a second building to house its clothing services. 

 PMG photo: Christopher Keizur

A vacant lot in Rockwood will soon be a thriving hub for community members and neighbors who need a helping hand.

SnowCap Community Charities, the largest nonprofit food pantry in East Multnomah County, is steaming ahead with a major expansion that will more than double its footprint while providing crucial new services and support for low-income folks across Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview, Wood Village, Corbett and other unincorporated communities in the region.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.