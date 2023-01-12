SnowCap Community Charities is starting off the new year with a beaming smile thanks to overwhelming support from local businesses and neighbors who ensured the nonprofit food pantry’s shelves remain well stocked.
The 2022 Fill-A-Bag fundraiser, an annual three months of giving spurred by passionate local businesses and organizations, resulted in $42,500 and 7,500 pounds of food, clothing, pet food, toys and hygiene items donated to SnowCap. That is more than last year’s campaign, and donations continue to be sent SnowCap’s way, meaning the eventual tally will be even larger.
In total 21 businesses participated in the campaign, four of which did so for the first time. Events were hosted by Gresham Ford, Riverview Community Bank, Biscuits Cafe, Mt Hood Mustangs & Fords Club, city of Gresham’s Holiday Light Cruise and Spirit of Gresham Tree Lighting, Landmark Tax & Investment Services shred event, city of Troutdale’s Wind-er Wonderland, US World Class Taekwondo, and Gresham Station's Photos with Santa.
SnowCap also found new supporters during last year’s Fill-A-Bag. The nonprofit’s records show that at least 600 donors gave for the first time in 2022.
“This means that not only do we raise funds one time, but we are developing long-term relationships from the work we do,” said Kirsten Wageman, SnowCap executive director.
SnowCap, the largest food pantry in East Multnomah County, provides food and resources to residents from Gresham, East Portland, Troutdale, Fairview, Wood Village and unincorporated East Multnomah County. The organization served more than 10,000 people a month, about a 50% increase in clients from 2021.
"People come to us when they need help," Wageman said.