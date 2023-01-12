SnowCap

Landmark Tax & Investment Services Inc. presented a check in support of SnowCap and Fill-A-Bag during a Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce event.

 Courtesy photo: Gresham Chamber

SnowCap Community Charities is starting off the new year with a beaming smile thanks to overwhelming support from local businesses and neighbors who ensured the nonprofit food pantry’s shelves remain well stocked.

The 2022 Fill-A-Bag fundraiser, an annual three months of giving spurred by passionate local businesses and organizations, resulted in $42,500 and 7,500 pounds of food, clothing, pet food, toys and hygiene items donated to SnowCap. That is more than last year’s campaign, and donations continue to be sent SnowCap’s way, meaning the eventual tally will be even larger.