Snow

More than two inches of snow fell over East Multnomah County Wednesday, Feb. 22. 

The infamous “snowmageddon” struck East Multnomah County Wednesday, Feb. 22, as snowfall led to long traffic delays, crashes, and general mayhem around the region.

In total Gresham got about 2.5 inches of snow, with more forecasted through the night into Thursday, as Multnomah County declared a state of emergency due to the weather. And with cold temperatures on the horizon, much of the snow is expected to stick around.