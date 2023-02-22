The infamous “snowmageddon” struck East Multnomah County Wednesday, Feb. 22, as snowfall led to long traffic delays, crashes, and general mayhem around the region.
In total Gresham got about 2.5 inches of snow, with more forecasted through the night into Thursday, as Multnomah County declared a state of emergency due to the weather. And with cold temperatures on the horizon, much of the snow is expected to stick around.
The Gresham Police Department had its hands full during the inclement weather, and asked community members to stay home. Officers have been responding to multiple crashes and hazards like spun-out cars, cars colliding with trees and street signs, and more throughout the day. Those traffic issues made it difficult for emergency personnel to respond to 911 calls.
Multnomah County shut down Northeast 238th Drive from Southwest Cherry Park Road to Northeast Halsey Street because of the icy conditions. Buxton Road was also shuttered, along with Southwest 257th from the Historic Columbia River Highway to Cherry Park Road.
“East Multnomah County roads are more of an issue than the county’s west side,” officials said in a statement. “Any roads exposed to the cold Gorge air overnight will be more susceptible to ice.”
Multnomah County Transportation crews have been plowing, as has the city of Gresham. Buses had chains put on, which prevents them from traveling faster than 25 miles per hour.
The Gresham-Barlow and Reynolds School Districts announced schools would be closed Thursday, Feb. 23, due to weather and road conditions. That includes all after-school and evening events.