Stay cool this summer with tips from PGE
Christopher Keizur
Jun 29, 2023

With summer upon us, the experts at Portland General Electric have tips on beating the heat and keeping energy bills low.

Here are the ways to stay cool:

Take advantage of cool outside air: Open windows at night and in the morning, and use a fan to draw cool air in. Running a portable window fan instead of air conditioning can save an average of $32 a month.

Prevent heat from building up inside: Run appliances such as ovens, stovetops, dishwashers and clothes dryers at night or in the early morning.

Keep your home shaded: Close curtains on sun-facing windows or use awnings during the day and when running AC units.

Use fans: Turn them off when no one is in the room or when not trying to circulate cooled air.

Check your thermostat: Set central air thermostats to 76 degrees, rather than 70 degrees. The difference results in average savings of about $13 on your energy bill.

Weatherize your home: Make sure ducts are sealed or insulated, and use weather-stripping or caulking around doors, windows, pipes and cracks.

Track energy use: PGE customers can enroll online at portlandgeneral.com/auth/sign-in to see their energy use and get tips on saving.