When an asthma attack hits Laura Martin it can be frightening, both to experience and witness.
There is the severe shortness of breath, chest tightness, gasping wheezes. No matter how hard she tries, she can’t catch her breath until she uses her inhaler. And in the wrong environment even that burst of relief can be fleeting.
On the best days those attacks are brutal. But it is doubly so when they happen in front of a classroom full of high schoolers.
“Trying to teach and breath at the same time is impossible,” Laura said. “You keep gasping, and it can get really bad, but you can’t just leave the room with all the students.”
Those asthma attacks have spurred an Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit to be filed by Laura and her husband Bill Martin against the Gresham-Barlow School District.
They allege that during bond-spurred construction at Barlow High School, where the pair taught, Laura was placed in a classroom that was detrimental to her health.
That placement was against the orders of multiple doctors who advised and wrote notes that Laura needed to be in a large space with a window to mitigate severe asthma attacks.
“One day the attack was so severe I had to be helped down to the office,” she said.
“The goal of the lawsuit is to get the school to start following ADA rules,” Bill added.
The Gresham-Barlow School District policy is to not comment on any pending lawsuits.
According to the lawsuit, Laura was placed into a portable classroom in March 2018 while bond-spurred construction continued throughout the school. The following spring she was assigned Room 106, which Laura said would not meet her medical needs due to airborne pollutants and the lack of windows.
In December she was reassigned to Room 201, which again did not fit her needs because it was near an active worksite with dust particles. Subsequent meetings led to her being given temporary assignment to Room 500, which met her needs.
The lawsuit points to Laura requesting disability-related accommodation in May 2019, and not having any meaningful discussions until December 2019 — of which the result was being placed in another room that did not support her health needs.
The Bureau of Labor and Industries Civil Rights Division found substantial evidence of an unlawful employment practice for the district failing to provide reasonable accommodations, but did not find the district to have engaged in any retaliatory behavior.
The couple said they did not set out with litigious intent.
“We followed every step before getting to this point, working up the ladder,” Bill said, pointing to many conversations and complaints filed with the school and district leadership.
But on Dec. 27, 2021, they filed their lawsuit in Multnomah County against Bruce Schmidt, James Hiu and the Gresham-Barlow School District. They also filed a complaint against Hiu with School Board Chair Mayra Gomez.
Laura had been an English teacher at Barlow since 2000, mainly teaching sophomores and seniors.
“I always enjoyed the students,” she said. “Even when things were tough, the kids were fun to be around. I love English and wanted to use those skills and be like the teachers I admired growing up.”
Bill started working at Barlow in 2004 after a stint in Estacada to be closer to his wife. He was a science teacher, who loved exploring physical science, biology, and the environment.
“I come from a family of teachers, it is what I love,” he said.
In the course of the lawsuit and ADA concerns, the couple have also submitted complaints about how the district used a capital construction bond of $291.17 million, approved by voters, at Barlow High. With construction complete in December 2020, the district touted 20 new and 20 newly refurbished classrooms, as well as improved safety and security measures and a new theater. There was also new special ed classrooms, a renovated courtyard, and a new covered stadium with turf, lights and concessions.
“While we were looking for rooms that would work for her, we learned there were less now at the high school,” Bill said, citing that the district tore down 30 to only add back 20.
“This is a public school district that used voter dollars,” he added. “The bond was an opportunity that was taken away from students, this should have been a true expansion.”
Because of the ongoing lawsuit the district has not engaged with conversations about the bond complaints filed by the couple.
“There has been a lack of communication,” Laura said.
Next week the couple could be officially fired from Barlow High School. Following district policy, the Gresham-Barlow School Board will vote on their fate Wednesday, March 1. Bill and Laura will have a chance to advocate on their behalf before that vote.
The district said the potential firing is because after their official statutory and contractual leave ran out earlier this school year, the couple failed to return to Barlow High. The district cited a lack of response to communications from the Human Resources Department and prolonged absences without approval in the dismissal letter.
The couple said they never knew if they were allowed to return. They cited a lack of clear communication from the district. In March 2022 the district lawyer sent their attorney a letter that they would only negotiate if the couple agreed to resign. They agreed, but said the district never followed up with those negotiations.
“We have not been able to attend work at (Barlow High) due to the hostile work environment — discrimination, harassment, retaliation,” Bill said. “Due to the uninvestigated complaints against building Principal Bruce Schmidt, Superintendent James Hiu, and Board Chair Mayra Gomez, it would be unwise for us to (enter) Barlow High School.”
They don’t know what will happen next week, or what the future holds, but their hope with the lawsuit is to expose what has been happening within Barlow High.
“We are in the right, we have the law behind us and the evidence,” Bill said. “That will carry us through.”
The couple is holding a rally at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, before the public termination hearing. They hope to see former students and parents from their combined 40 years of teaching Bruins.
“It has been frustrating,” Laura said. “You try to do your job to the best of your ability, trying to do the right thing, and all of this happens.”