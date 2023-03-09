As Gresham’s 28th mayor stood before a crowd of community members he painted a bright picture of what the future could hold.
Mayor Travis Stovall spoke about a downtown full of energy and passion; parks and recreation and nature; diversity and culture celebrated; homes and safety in every neighborhood; stable businesses and entrepreneurial opportunities.
“That sense of belonging we all yearn for,” Stovall said. “The pandemic robbed us all in many ways, but particularly by limiting events and ways for us to come together.”
That vision of the future came during the annual State of the City address, which took place Wednesday evening, March 8, at Barlow High School’s gleaming auditorium. As he mused about the future, Stovall also reflected on the past alongside a stage he shared with other city leaders in his second-address at the helm.
“I am honored to be here as your mayor,” Stovall said.
He, along with City Manager Nina Vetter, Police Chief Travis Gullberg, and Fire Chief Scott Lewis, celebrated a past year of collaboration and growth. There were stories of chronic homeless individuals being housed after decades on the street; new programs for youths; hirings within the Police and Fire Departments that have brought an influx of energy and bolstering of personnel.
“It is far too easy to look back and remember only the challenges, what gets lost is the incredible progress made in our community,” Stovall said.
But above the hopeful speeches and feel-good videos hung a financial Damocles sword. Gresham needs to pass its upcoming safety levy, city leaders said time and time again during the speeches, or else that rosy outlook might not come to be.
“If Gresham does not begin to address our budget we will face a crisis,” Stovall said.
The solution is the Gresham Safety Levy, a 5-year $.50 per $1,000 assessed value property tax ask, that will be decided upon by voters during the May 16 Special District Election. If it is successful it means stability for public safety — new hires for police and fire; expanded hours for the Gresham Homeless Services Team; reopening the Rockwood Public Safety Building; bringing back the Neighborhood Enforcement Team.
If it fails Stovall’s vision for the future may fall flat, with services and staff slashed to the tune of an $8 million deficit.
“The challenges Gresham faces today are unlike what we faced in the past,” Stovall said. “(But) we can build the city and community we want Gresham to be.”
A look back
Much of last year was based around City Hall reaching out to the community to hear what they wanted.
Through Imagine Gresham, folks attended meetings, filled out online surveys, and guided Gresham. Those responses helped the city craft a strategic plan — the first it’s had in over a decade. While there were several key wants, the resounding din was for better public safety in all forms.
“We heard from you what matters most,” Stovall said. “Community safety encompasses many aspects.”
There was the work of the transportation department in ongoing summer street repairs, including a $3 million investment in the 181st Corridor Safety Improvement project.
Both the Gresham Homeless Services Team and Code Enforcement had banner years, with the former finding homes/shelter for 191 people in 2022.
“They take a unique approach — compassionate care and accountability,” Stovall said.
There was also the success of the Gresham Behavioral Health Team, which pairs Gresham officers with mental health clinicians. They handled 1,200 calls for service last year, preventing patrol officers being detained for the long times it takes to calm a person experiencing a mental health crisis.
“It is about how we can support the officer in that moment,” said Madison Zimmerman, a certified mental health clinician, during a video segment.
“It is a softer approach because we are just going to have conversations,” added Officer Chris Anderson during the same video.
Last spring the city celebrated the opening of the Rockwood Market Hall, and the news that Multnomah County is planning a 95,000-square-foot library in Gresham. City Council approved $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to 80 small businesses, and nearly $5.5 million was secured for Gradin Sports Park.
For housing, the centerpiece was the opening of Rockwood Village with 224 income-regulated units. The city also crafting a six-year housing plan to guide future developments.
Sharing the stage
As the other leaders took to the stage, the focus of the speeches broke down the current state of public safety in Gresham.
“We need to address the root causes of violence,” Vetter said. “We want to meet our community where they are at and provide the resources they need.”
Both police and fire remain overworked for their respective staffing levels.
Last year, Gresham officers responded to 48,871 calls and filed 11,444 case reports. Reported were 1,680 thefts, 1,151 stolen vehicles; 868 acts of vandalism, 734 vehicle prowls, and 438 warrant arrests. Gresham firefighters had 17,597 calls for service, 30% more than similarly-sized neighbors, as well as 22,709 rig responses.
“We have not had enough firefighter personnel to address our needs,” said Chief Lewis.
But there were positive steps taken around safety, especially in the latter half of the year as some hiring and retaining incentives kicked into effect at the Police Department. Compared to a historically violent 2021, there was an 18% decrease in homicides last year. That trend continues into 2023, with fewer shootings reported.
“This past year has been transformative for the Gresham Police Department,” said Chief Gullberg. “We received a historic investment in the department thanks to temporary funds.”
The Gresham Police Department signed a new 3-year contract with the Gresham Police Officers Association, hired 20 sworn-officers and 7 support staff.
“It is an honor to serve this community,” Gullberg said. “We are all here because we love Gresham.”
For the Fire Department a new partnership with Corbett Fire funded better aquatic rescue apparatus. There were also heroic moments big and small — from firefighters rescuing two trapped victims during a two-alarm fire at an assisted living facility, to an ingenious firefighter fishing a woman’s keys out of a storm drain.
“The human element of the job, our firefighters go above and beyond,” Lewis said. “Together we can build a bright future that gives us all hope.”
Leaders for levy
During the evening event everything kept coming back around to the Gresham Safety Levy.
If successful, it would mean about $69 million for police, fire and homeless services, with about 60% going to police. That would equate to 13 temporary roles becoming permanent, as well as 26 new hires from sworn officers, mental health clinicians, community safety specialists and support staff. The funds would also bring back specialty units like the Neighborhood Enforcement Team.
“The Gresham Safety Levy is key to meeting (our) needs,” Gullberg said.
For fire the levy would bring in nine new firefighters, and create a funding base to rebuild 40-year-old, outdated stations. It would spur the return of three deputy fire marshals, a program cut years ago, as well as a special team of EMTs and nurses to handle high-volume 911 callers.
For the homeless services team, it would be one additional hire and longer hours.
“Our city has been known for doing more with less — we treat our tax dollars as if they were our own,” Stovall said. “But growing demands have outpaced our abilities to meet those needs.”
“We need resources to keep our city running efficiently,” he added.