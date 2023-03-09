As Gresham’s 28th mayor stood before a crowd of community members he painted a bright picture of what the future could hold.

Mayor Travis Stovall spoke about a downtown full of energy and passion; parks and recreation and nature; diversity and culture celebrated; homes and safety in every neighborhood; stable businesses and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Rockwood Market Hall

The Rockwood Market Hall.
Gresham Homeless Services Team

Kevin Dahlgren and Willie Shaw are both members of Gresham’s Homeless Services Team.
Gresham PD: Averting mental health crises

The Gresham Service Coordination Team, which operates through the Gresham Police Department, is a way to focus on those experiencing mental health crises.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.