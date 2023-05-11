Everyone remembers their first car. For Morgan Patterson, it was a 1995 Honda Civic. When she first saw it, she cried.
"I was like, this car is so ugly," she said.
Things changed when her dad insisted she learn how to take care of her own repairs and maintenance. She resisted at the time, but she came to love working on cars.
"It felt really empowering to be able to fix something," she said.
Patterson now teaches automotive technology at Gresham High School, where she's helping students find that same feeling of empowerment, regardless of their gender identity.
Before joining the teaching staff, Patterson worked as a full-time mechanic. She said she has experienced discrimination and sexual harassment in the male-dominated industry, and it made her angry.
"I realized in that moment that they did not see me as just another mechanic like them. They saw me as a woman first and then a coworker," she said.
"I just want them to see me as another mechanic. I don't want them to see me as a woman mechanic. I just wanted to be a mechanic."
Still, she remains hopeful for the future. Since her fairly recent transitioning to teaching, Patterson has made it a point to strike up conversations with students who aren't already enrolled in the program and encourage them to try it out.
She said that regardless of whether students pursue a career as an auto mechanic, these are still skills that everyone who drives a car should have.
"Camshafts, crankshafts, V6, V8 ... it's a language and you learn it just like any other language, and then you get more comfortable with using terms and understanding what they mean," she said.
So far, these efforts to engage more students seem to be working. Students are so interested in their projects that they keep working long after the bell rings. Patterson said the forecasted enrollment for her classes next term already exceeds capacity.
"My favorite thing in the whole world is when I'm trying to explain how something works. ... And they're like, I'm not getting it. And then I try and try to explain it another way and show them another way. And at some point, it'll click and their whole energy changes.
"It's almost like you just cracked a glow stick, and now it's glowing."
Reporter
Amanda Kay Rhoades is a reporter based in Gresham.
