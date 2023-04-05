Riverfront Park

Plans for the Sandy River Waterfront Park and Trail.

Last week, during a historic smelt run that drew hundreds along the banks of the Sandy River, many had to contend with a muddy, overgrown path from downtown Troutdale to access the waterfront.

For more than two decades, city officials and community members have dreamed of better access to the river. Now with funding figured out through a mixture of grants and urban renewal dollars, Troutdale’s Riverfront Trail and Park is one step closer to reality.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.