Last week, during a historic smelt run that drew hundreds along the banks of the Sandy River, many had to contend with a muddy, overgrown path from downtown Troutdale to access the waterfront.
For more than two decades, city officials and community members have dreamed of better access to the river. Now with funding figured out through a mixture of grants and urban renewal dollars, Troutdale’s Riverfront Trail and Park is one step closer to reality.
“This city has been trying to pull this off for decades,” said Troutdale City Manager Ray Young. “We are now at the precipice to get real stuff done, to see dirt move hopefully by 2024.”
The 1,500-foot-long pathway and four-acre park will plug into the existing Interstate 84 pedestrian bike path and follow the Sandy River under the railroad to connect into downtown at the Depot Rail Museum and new Gateway to the Gorge Visitor Center. That is where the current sticking point is.
The city, which is 90% done with engineering designs for the trail and park, is in negotiations with Union Pacific Railroad to run the trail underneath the trestle bridge.
“They are understandably picky about what people put in and around railroad tracks,” Young said.
Those plans include a walking bridge to elevate folks out of a flood zone, and a roof near the tracks so things don’t fall off passing trains and cause injuries.
“I’m hopeful, we are on approval track with them,” Young said.
Union Pacific will likely make its decision by the end of the summer, which will allow the city to seek out a developer to meet their visions. The plan is for the Riverfront Trail and Park to have common natural areas, landscaping, cultural icons and wayfinder signs to share history, as well as viewpoints of the river.
“Portland’s Waterfront Park has been our model — a conveyance for bikes and pedestrians with plenty of amenities to sit and enjoy the views,” Young said.
Once complete, the Riverfront Trail would allow a bicyclist to ride from the Portland Airport to Multnomah Falls with very few instances of being along a roadway. The park and trail would also abut the future Confluence development, just to the north of downtown Troutdale, which is bringing residential units, businesses and restaurants.
“The Troutdale community has been dreaming of this trail for 15 years,” said Metro Associate Planner Melissa Johnston.
Metro Regional Government is the latest to support the project with grant funding with about $1.95 million.
“It really is important to invest in trails and projects that are in parts of the region where more people of color live,” said Robert Spurlock, Metro senior regional planner.
The entire project will cost about $4.5 million — the Metro dollars, a $750,000 grant from the Oregon State Department of Parks, and about $1.6 million from Troutdale’s Urban Renewal Budget and Parks SDCs.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.