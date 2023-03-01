Replica gun

One of the "replica weapons" used by Sean Ryan Bahrman to fire at Troutdale businesses before he was shot, injured, and taken into custody.

A 30-year-old suspect, who was shot and injured by a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy after reports of gunfire in Troutdale, was indicted by a Multnomah County Grand Jury.

Sean Ryan Bahrman was indicted Monday, Feb. 27, on four counts of menacing and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.