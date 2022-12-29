Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian soldiers visited the Ukrainian Bible Church in Fairview.

 Courtesy photo: Jerry Hinton

A 52-year-old Ukrainian soldier who reenlisted after his homeland was invaded by Russia found himself in an impossible situation.

While on patrol with his unit he was severely injured during mortar shelling. He was trapped in rubble, devastatingly hurt with a “leg nearly blown off,” and isolated from his squad, who had retreated during the Russian advance.

