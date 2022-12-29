A 52-year-old Ukrainian soldier who reenlisted after his homeland was invaded by Russia found himself in an impossible situation.
While on patrol with his unit he was severely injured during mortar shelling. He was trapped in rubble, devastatingly hurt with a “leg nearly blown off,” and isolated from his squad, who had retreated during the Russian advance.
For three days the man lay alone. He survived by collecting rain water in a rusty cup he found nearby. Eventually he was forced to amputate the remnants of his injured leg with his military knife, dressing the stump as best he could. Before the Ukrainian army reached him, he was taken as a prisoner of war by the Russians. Their field doctors did a brief pass over his ruined leg, and then left him in a camp for months before he was freed during a prisoner swap.
Now that man has joined a group of eight other Ukrainian soldiers who all lost a limb during combat in the months since Russian President Vladimir Putin spurred his armed forces across the border Thursday, Feb. 24, in an invasion of Ukraine.
The group of Ukrainians made their way to the United States to both receive prosthetics and share their stories. Over Christmas weekend the group visited the Ukrainian Bible Church, 22820 N.E. Halsey St. in Fairview, during a welcome event. The nearly 1,000 person congregation has been one of many U.S. centers of support since the invasion, hosting aid drives and sending supplies to their counterparts in Ukraine.
During the Fairview event the soldiers shared their difficult stories, with translators sharing their message with a wider audience. All whom visited East County had been drafted or called back up when the invasion began. They ranged in age from 23-52, and some hadn’t served for decades. And despite the injuries, many were already planning to return home and rejoin the war.
Following the emotional speeches, the attendees and soldiers gathered in a small banquet hall for a reception and chance to connect.
Despite the ongoing invasion, there was optimism and hope in the room. The 52-year-old man who had to amputate his own leg had a beaming smiles when asked about his family — his daughter had just given birth to his first grandchild a few weeks before.