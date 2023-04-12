Volunteers braved the cold and rain Wednesday morning, April 12, to plant five trees at Rockwood Central Park, 17707 S.E. Stark St..
The Arbor Day Tree Planting was hosted by the city of Gresham and Friends of Trees. There were students from POIC Rosemary Anderson High School, paid interns with Friends of Trees Adult Urban Forestry program, members of the Gresham Urban Forestry Subcommittee, and locals who wanted to support their neighboring park. Councilor Dina DiNucci also read the city’s Arbor Month proclamation.
“Trees work really hard for our city,” said Tina Núñez-Osterink, with Gresham’s parks department. “They cool temperatures, make parks green, purify our air. Thank you for being a part of (supporting them).”
There is an informal goal echoing throughout Gresham City Hall — doubling the tree canopy to around 44%. Right now it is at about 20% coverage, though those numbers are inexact as a formal indexing has not been completed. There is no timeline for this goal.
There are also early plans for improvements to Rockwood Central Park. That could include better Americans with Disabilities Act access, a park shelter, realignment of the sprots fields, and expansion to the basketball court. In the coming months a community survey will be shared to allow neighbors to give input.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.