Volunteers braved the cold and rain Wednesday morning, April 12, to plant five trees at Rockwood Central Park, 17707 S.E. Stark St..

The Arbor Day Tree Planting was hosted by the city of Gresham and Friends of Trees. There were students from POIC Rosemary Anderson High School, paid interns with Friends of Trees Adult Urban Forestry program, members of the Gresham Urban Forestry Subcommittee, and locals who wanted to support their neighboring park. Councilor Dina DiNucci also read the city’s Arbor Month proclamation.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.