Nearly 100 gallons of gasoline spilled at a station in Wood Village Monday afternoon, March 20, prompting a hazmat cleanup and evacuation of nearby businesses.
At 12:37 p.m. Gresham Fire Engine 75 responded to a spill at an Arco Gas Station, N.E. 238th Ave. One of the gas pumps was leaking onto the nearby asphalt. The firefighters hit the emergency pump shutoff and power to the station was cut to prevent a fire or explosion from being sparked. Employees and customers were evacuated, and the crew also triggered a commercial alarm as an abundance of caution and to bring out more engines for cleanup support. In total five engines, an investigator and hazmat team arrived at the Wood Village business.
Firefighters used an absorbent, effectively sawdust, to soak up the deepest pools of gasoline, which were nearly an inch in some areas of the parking lot. That absorbent was also used to create a “dam” around nearby storm drains to limit the environmental impact of the spill. Firefighters were still monitoring the cleanup two hours after the alarm sounded.
“We have notified ODOT, the Oregon State Fire Marshall, and the EPA so they can take next steps,” said Nikki White, Gresham firefighter, paramedic and hazmat tech.
It is unknown what caused the leak.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.