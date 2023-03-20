Nearly 100 gallons of gasoline spilled at a station in Wood Village Monday afternoon, March 20, prompting a hazmat cleanup and evacuation of nearby businesses.

At 12:37 p.m. Gresham Fire Engine 75 responded to a spill at an Arco Gas Station, N.E. 238th Ave. One of the gas pumps was leaking onto the nearby asphalt. The firefighters hit the emergency pump shutoff and power to the station was cut to prevent a fire or explosion from being sparked. Employees and customers were evacuated, and the crew also triggered a commercial alarm as an abundance of caution and to bring out more engines for cleanup support. In total five engines, an investigator and hazmat team arrived at the Wood Village business.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.