Most residents of Oregon’s one-square-mile city won’t bump into the new man at the helm at city hall or during an official council meeting.
Instead it will be during one of his daily dog walks with his wife, Jan, which have transformed into a community beautification effort and impromptu open-office hour.
“Every day we pick up litter on our section of Arata Road,” said Mayor John Miner. “Sometimes people will honk or wave, and we hope somebody will see us and be inspired.”
“It is about taking pride in this community,” he added.
For him it is being a “presence.” Rather than be an unapproachable elected, or locked away in an office or council chambers, he likes to be out alongside his constituents. It is a precedent he set long before deciding to run for office. In the mornings he takes his newspaper over to a neighbor to chat and share a laugh about the comic strips. During winter he is out with a shovel pushing any stuck cars. He helps mow lawns, and does any other odd tasks.
“This has always been the small city that cares — people are welcome to express their concerns knowing we will listen,” Miner said.
Now he is becoming known as more than just Wood Village’s friendly neighbor.
“One day a couple we often bump into said, ‘Hey Mister Mayor, you are a big shot now,’” Miner said with a laugh. “I put on that mayoral hat and listen to their ideas, concerns, complaints, and bring it back to the rest of council and city staff.”
Miner never imagined or dreamed of becoming mayor of his community, but it is a role he has embraced.
He officially moved back to his family home, along Arata Road in Wood Village, in 2014 after a long career across East Multnomah County as an educator and school administrator. Miner had always been something of a caretaker for the property, the only one of his siblings who continued to visit regularly for upkeep after his parents passed, purchasing it outright from them and holding onto the spot.
“Wood Village has always been a comfortable fit,” Miner said. “I like living in this blue collar town, where there is a sense of community.”
At first it was a landing spot in the midst of the couple’s robust retirement travels. They had their RV parked in the backyard, and would go inside to use the laundry machine. But he slowly started making repairs and improvements, and eventually it made sense for the pair to move in fulltime.
He also turned an eye toward service.
Spurred by conversations around the former Multnomah Greyhound Track property and the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde’s ongoing discussion into what to do with the site, he decided to run for council, and was elected four years ago.
In Wood Village things operate differently from neighboring municipalities. Voters elect five councilors then those electeds choose among themselves who will serve as mayor every two years. At the start of 2023, their choice was Miner.
“I have great hope and expectations for our city and believe that working together over the next decade we can continue to retain our unique and desirable small city atmosphere,” Miner said.
He is the 12th mayor to serve in Wood Village and took over from predecessor Mayor Scott Harden, who was appointed to council in 2011. Harden became mayor in 2019 after the death of Mayor Tim Clark. He resigned from his council seat, leaving a vacancy to be filled.
“My transition to mayor has been about continuing the same initiatives and goals for this city,” he said. “I may lead differently, but at the end of the day it is about building relationships and growing people.”
Lifelong educator
After a short period as a traveling electrical wire salesman — sporting leisure suits across Oregon and Idaho — Miner followed his passions elsewhere. His mother had been a teacher and high school principal, so the seed had been planted. And he enjoyed coaching and being around kids.
“U.S. history was the class I paid the most attention to and attended in high school, so I decided to go for it,” Miner said.
What followed was a long career across East Multnomah County. He began teaching in the Gresham Grade School District in the early 1970s. He taught middle and high school, coached football and basketball, with stints in the Reynolds School District.
Then he shifted to administration. He was a vice principal, interim principal and principal at Hood River High School, Barlow High School and Clear Creek Middle School. He was the Human Resource Director for the Gresham-Barlow School District, and even briefly unretired to become the superintendent of the district.
“I always loved helping kids — I was drawn to the underdogs, the ones without a lot of support who others might think were destined to fail or drop out,” he said. “I wanted to include everyone in my class.”
That is the mindset he brings to city leadership. Miner isn’t naïve, he knows things won’t always be “kumbaya” or go perfectly. But the goal is to bring as many voices to the table as possible and find collaborative solutions to problems.
“I want to see young, diverse individuals get more involved in city government,” he said. “We can create a welcoming culture.”
Collaborative approach
Miner loves the history of Wood Village — he gets that history buff glint in his eye when talking about it.
The city grew in the wake of World War II, a company town for the Reynolds Aluminum plant in nearby Troutdale. It was a big draw for veterans, including Miner’s father, who served 30 years in the Navy. After bouncing around Portland, the Miners built their home in Wood Village, now occupied by the mayor, when he was a sophomore in high school.
His dad worked at a barbershop post-military service, which was partly a way to hang out with other vets in the area.
Family is important to Miner — he has three children and five grandchildren, who he loves visiting. One branch of his family lives in Texas, where he was visiting before making sure to hustle back into town for the Wood Village Easter Egg hunt, where he made his first official rounds as mayor and candy distributor.
“Events like that is about getting the community engaged in a way that makes them feel a part of this all,” Miner said.
In the early going as mayor, he has paired that desire to build up the community with the nuts and bolts required from city hall. There has been a focus on improving walkability and transportation, including the improvements along N.E. 238th Drive, as well as a trio of safer crossings on Halsey Street.
Wood Village Town Center has been drawing in more businesses, and the city code compliance team has embodied that “litter removal” mindset of the mayor, removing 257 abandoned shopping carts in the past year.
“A small city like us should be about helping people,” Miner said.
Public safety is also on the mayor’s mind. He has continued building the relationship with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, a group he describes as one of the “premiere law enforcement agencies in the state,” and has publicly endorsed the Gresham Safety Levy.
“Criminals don’t know city boundaries, and we have families and friends living in our neighboring communities,” he said. “We need to have a single East County voice.”
That collaboration also extends to supporting schools, homelessness, and public health — he was one of many advocating on behalf of bringing back the Legacy Mount Hood Birth Center.
“Partnerships are a way for our communities to thrive, get resources, and scratch our way into grants,” Miner said.
Miner has two years on his term as mayor. He isn’t sure what the future holds.
“I’m not a career politicians, I don’t plan on becoming the longest running mayor of Wood Village,” he said with a laugh.
But he still will be out every morning, picking up trash and holding court, be it as a neighbor or mayor.
“I want to leave things a little better than I found them, and pave the way for the next group of leaders,” he said.