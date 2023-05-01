John Miner

Mayor John Miner.

 Christopher Keizur

Most residents of Oregon’s one-square-mile city won’t bump into the new man at the helm at city hall or during an official council meeting.

Instead it will be during one of his daily dog walks with his wife, Jan, which have transformed into a community beautification effort and impromptu open-office hour.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.