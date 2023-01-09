Councilor Mark Clark

Mark Clark was named to Wood Village City Council via a write-in vote.

 Courtesy photo: Mark Clark

No one was more surprised on election night than the newest city councilor in Wood Village.

Mark Clark and his wife Mary had already sent in their ballots with a blank spot left for Position 1, which had no one file for the seat formerly held by Councilor Bruce Nissen, who did not seek reelection, when a group of his neighbors began a grassroots campaign days before election night.