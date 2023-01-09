No one was more surprised on election night than the newest city councilor in Wood Village.
Mark Clark and his wife Mary had already sent in their ballots with a blank spot left for Position 1, which had no one file for the seat formerly held by Councilor Bruce Nissen, who did not seek reelection, when a group of his neighbors began a grassroots campaign days before election night.
With a blank spot on the ballot, the top write-in choice would be contacted with a choice to serve. For many in the community, Clark was the perfect solution.
“I was asked if I would accept the write-in candidate (role),” Clark said. “(I said) I’d be honored to serve.”
“I did not expect to win, whereas everyone that did vote for me was rooting for me,” he added.
In the end the write-in vote of confidence for Clark was deafening, and the former elected agreed to return to Wood Village City Council for his third stint.
“I’ve served on the City Council for many years, and promised I’d return if asked,” Clark said.
Clark previously served from 2007-2014 and again from 2016-2018 to fill a vacancy via appointment. He also serves on the Park Commission and the Budget Committee for the last 15 years.
His first step upon being elected will be to sit down with every city employee to talk about their ideas for Wood Village. He is also looking forward to diving into the city budget.
“We need to love and respect our neighbors, children, parents, grandparents, work hard, stay busy and create fun above all else,” Clark said. “A hard heart as a public official is a mean person with an axe to grind and a very full bank of money earned after (being) elected.”