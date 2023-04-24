It was a ‘cardiac’ second inning that proved the difference for Barlow softball Monday, Aril 24, in a Mt. Hood Conference showdown against Reynolds.
With the game tied 1-1, some gutsy, or perhaps less charitably risky, base running took some years off Bruin’s Coach Rob Gehrke’s life in the midst of a three-run burst. First sophomore Charliann Renner stole home on a wild Raiders pitch, followed by a junior Lisa Shaw triple that scored freshman Sahdaya Nelson.
“You guys are going to give me a heart attack,” Gehrke said, after a couple of successful steals despite his calls to stay.
Then Barlow senior Taylor Groza stole home on another wild throw, making it 4-1.
“Have you ever run the bases in your life,” Gehrke asked with a wry grin, wanting her to slide into home after she narrowly avoided the tag out.
“I scored,” Groza retorted with a laugh.
After four subsequent scoreless innings, and a lock down defensive showing in the top of the 7th inning, Barlow was able to secure the 4-2 win over Reynolds.
The Raiders threatened late. Junior Madison McCarthy scored on a wild pitch to cut into the lead. In response Barlow brought in Renner to close it out in the circle.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.