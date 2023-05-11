Cole Patrick

Barlow junior Cole Patrick during the Mt. Hood Conference Boys Tennis Doubles District Tournament Wednesday, May 10.

The Bruins boys tennis faithful were all smiles at the district meet, as a trio of doubles teams fired wicked serves and advanced deep into the tournament — with the crown jewel being a win by an unranked duo.

Barlow juniors Ty Stump and Cole Patrick surged through multi-day bracket to claim gold at the Mt. Hood Conference Boys Tennis Doubles District Tournament Thursday, May 11, besting a talented field including fellow Bruins teams — No. 1 junior Joel Moffat and sophomore Camden Pate, and No. 2 seniors Luke Palau and Jake Stump. In fact, for most of the proceedings it was only Barlow friendly fire that downed the squads.

Ty Stump

Bruins junior Ty Stump Mt. Hood Conference Boys Tennis Doubles District Tournament Wednesday, May 10.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.