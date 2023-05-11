The Bruins boys tennis faithful were all smiles at the district meet, as a trio of doubles teams fired wicked serves and advanced deep into the tournament — with the crown jewel being a win by an unranked duo.
Barlow juniors Ty Stump and Cole Patrick surged through multi-day bracket to claim gold at the Mt. Hood Conference Boys Tennis Doubles District Tournament Thursday, May 11, besting a talented field including fellow Bruins teams — No. 1 junior Joel Moffat and sophomore Camden Pate, and No. 2 seniors Luke Palau and Jake Stump. In fact, for most of the proceedings it was only Barlow friendly fire that downed the squads.
Ty Stump and Patrick beat Central Catholic’s Nate Ernst and Graham Chandler in two nail-biter sets (7-6, 6-4) for the championship. Before that they beat Moffat and Pate in the semifinals.
The third-fourth place game was all Bruins, with the team of Palau and Jake Stump earning bronze by beating Moffat and Pate.
Other top-finishing local doubles teams included Barlow’s Isaiah Hudson and Kaden Forrar into Round 3. Making it to Round 2 were a Gresham team of Brandon Mitchell and Rasmus Dalgaard; and a trio of Pioneers teams, Kennedy Jackson and Kyle Isom, Kevin Trevizo and Jake Dunham, and Carter Wilson and Hogen Knifong.
In the singles bracket, Jonathon Nguyen, of David Douglas took first, Central Catholic’s Pace Crimin finished second and Central’s Jonah Black placed third.
The top local singles finishers were Sandy senior Diego Chang, Barlow junior Hayden De La Cruz, and Sandy senior Guillermo Carabantes in Round 3; and Barlow senior Luke Moormann, Reynolds sophomore Cameron Dyton, Reynolds senior Roberto Orru, Sandy senior Diego Chang, Barlow senior Owen Parrish, Gresham junior Sean Strojan, Sandy freshman Sean Williams, Gresham senior Owen Gradis, and Barlow sophomore Sam Lowery in Round 2.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.