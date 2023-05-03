It was a Corbett baseball game that had it all — 29 combined runs in an offensive showcase; bizarre errors and overthrown balls that led to a handful of steals home; more than a dozen batters hit by pitches; a Catlin Gabel coaching staff that was “restricted” after an assistant left the dugout to argue, meaning players had to serve as coaches at first and third; and a scoreboard that short-circuited midway through the contest, perhaps due to the flurry of runs and an overmatched scorekeeper.
But despite all the zaniness Wednesday evening, May 3, the Cardinals were left with beaming smiles after securing a 20-9 victory at home over Catlin Gabel. It was Corbett’s first win as a member of the 3A Special District 1 League.
The offensive stats were gaudy, with the Cardinals bats electric throughout. Sophomore pitcher Lincoln Merrill had 4 runs and 3 RBIs; junior outfielder Gunner Fullerton had 4 RBIs and 2 runs; sophomore outfielder Alex Kinnear had 3 RBIs and 2 runs; sophomore Jeffrey Johnson had 3 RBIs and 1 run; and junior Mac Garrett had 3 runs and 1 RBI.
Things appeared to be in hand early for Corbett, after an eight-run rally in the second inning had them cruising. The highlight in that stretch was a double from Kinnear with the bases loaded, scoring all three runners to push the lead to 10-0.
But Catlin Gabel chiseled away at it. They scored a trio of runs in the third inning, and then ripped off their own monster six-run rally in the top of the 4th to make it 12-9, leaving their players buzzing in the dugout.
Then things went off the rails for the visitors. A trio of consecutive errors allowed Corbett to steal home three times in a row. That was followed by more solid hitting to push the lead back to 16-9. In the 5th inning Corbett freshman Wyatt Moist took over on the mound, holding off any more Eagle scores.
The hero in the bottom of the 5th inning was Fullerton, who clinched the win with a walk-off single that pushed the Cardinals lead to 20-9 — triggering the 10-run mercy rule limit.
