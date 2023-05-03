It was a Corbett baseball game that had it all — 29 combined runs in an offensive showcase; bizarre errors and overthrown balls that led to a handful of steals home; more than a dozen batters hit by pitches; a Catlin Gabel coaching staff that was “restricted” after an assistant left the dugout to argue, meaning players had to serve as coaches at first and third; and a scoreboard that short-circuited midway through the contest, perhaps due to the flurry of runs and an overmatched scorekeeper.

But despite all the zaniness Wednesday evening, May 3, the Cardinals were left with beaming smiles after securing a 20-9 victory at home over Catlin Gabel. It was Corbett’s first win as a member of the 3A Special District 1 League.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.