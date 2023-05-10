 The Crook County High Cowgirls advanced to the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf state tournament following their win in the Special District 1 regional tourney May 9 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.

Scappoose High junior Jula Smith 001

Scappoose High junior Jula Smith competes in the Class 4A girls regional golf tournament May 9 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.

The Cowgirls quartet of sophomore Sawyer McDonald (192), sophomore Haylee Noland (194), junior Merritt O'Gorman (198) and senior McKenzie Jones (199) had a first place team score of 783. Junior Aspen Gunderson shot a non-counting score of 221 for the Cowgirls. Jones shot a personal best score of 99 in Tuesday's second round, which followed her 100 in the first round of the two-day event May 8.