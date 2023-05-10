The Crook County High Cowgirls advanced to the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf state tournament following their win in the Special District 1 regional tourney May 9 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.
The Cowgirls quartet of sophomore Sawyer McDonald (192), sophomore Haylee Noland (194), junior Merritt O'Gorman (198) and senior McKenzie Jones (199) had a first place team score of 783. Junior Aspen Gunderson shot a non-counting score of 221 for the Cowgirls. Jones shot a personal best score of 99 in Tuesday's second round, which followed her 100 in the first round of the two-day event May 8.
The Banks High Braves took second place at 797, followed by Riverdale (892), Oregon Episcopal (896), Astoria (908), St. Helens (910), Scappoose (916), The Dalles (936), Seaside (940) and Valley Catholic 1006.
Crook County, Banks, Riverdale and Oregon Episcopal qualified for the OnPoint Community Credit Union state tournament May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis. The top four individuals who were won not on a state qualifying team also earned a state berth.
Those included freshman Vishaka Priyan of Catlin Gabel, who was the medalist with a score of 146, followed by teammate Ava Austri, who took second overall at 151. The Dalles junior Katelyn Vassar finished fourth overall at 179 and sophomore Haley McDonald of Gladstone took fifth place overall at 188 to qualify for state.
The Scappoose High Indians didn't advance to state, but they enjoyed a successful season after winning the Cowapa League championship May 1 in Astoria with a team score of 398. The Indians, guided by first-year Coach Keely Nudo, were led by Brooke Babcock, who shot a 111. Babcock was followed by Kelsey Holcomb (112), Reagan Witt (114) and Julia Smith (119). Courtney Hall and Hannah Hendrix shot a combined two-day non-counting score of 131 for Scappoose.
"We had a great season since we won our league championship," said Nudo. "We struggled a little bit at the regional, so we didn't make it to state. We started the season with only four returning golfers and one freshman and only two varsity players. We finished the season with a total of 11 solid players. I'm super proud of my team, they had an amazing amount of growth not only as golfers, but as a team. They're just an outstanding group and I feel lucky to be their coach."
Scappoose will lose six players, including three seniors to graduation and three foreign exchange students, including their top player Reagan Witt, who shot a personal record score of 96 at Astoria May 1.
"I'm super proud of Reagan, our team captain who made it her goal at the beginning of the year to be our No. player each week and she nailed that," said Nudo. "She was pretty proud of herself and she's broken 100 in the last couple of tournaments, so that was good. My senior are leaving with a great amount of improvement and they're also just outstanding athletes who were fun to work with."