The Crook County High Cowboys advanced to the OnPoint Community Credit OSAA Class 4A boys golf state tournament May 15-16 following their win in the Special District 1 regional tourney May 8-9 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.
The Cowboys quartet of senior Palmer Smith (163), senior Lucas Teskey (167), junior Alex Iverson (170) and sophomore Beau Parker combined for a first place team score of 672. Senior Jesse Wood shot a non-counting score of 179 for Crook County. Teskey shot a personal best score of 78 Tuesday. For the Cowboys, guided by Coach Zach Lampert, they qualified for state for a second straight year and they'll compete at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.
"We had a good performance in the second round and I'm very proud of the boys," said Lampert. "We have pretty good team depth and it really showed today. Our No. 1 guy (Smith) didn't have his best day, but our No. two, three and four players all came through with real good rounds. We're excited to go to state and that was our goal at the beginning of the season and we're hoping to do well there and get a trophy this year."
The top-four teams at state get a trophy. Crook County just missed out on getting one last year with a fifth place finish at Corvallis.
"I'm really happy for our seniors, especially Palmer, who is going to state for the third year in a row and he was the district champion (5A) last year," said Lampert. "I'm excited to see what we can do at the state tournament."
The top-three teams out of the seven regional squads advanced to state, including the runnerup Molalla High Indians (689) and The Dalles High Riverhawks (693). Tillamook senior and medalist Elliot Lee qualified individually with his top two-day score of 140.
Molalla's quartet of sophomore Massimo Cereghino (149), junior Dale Nelzen (167), junior Julian Snegireff (176) and senior Tyson Ferrell (197) helped the Indians finish second. Molalla shot a team score of 341 in the first round and was atop the scoreboard on Monday, just ahead of Crook County at 346. Cereghino finished in second place overall, nine strokes behind the defending Class 4A champion Lee. Junior Jack Davies shot a non-counting score of 202 for Molalla.