Crook County's Alex Iverson

Junior Alex Iverson of Crook County tees off during the Special District 1 regional golf tournament held in Banks.

The Crook County High Cowboys advanced to the OnPoint Community Credit OSAA Class 4A boys golf state tournament May 15-16 following their win in the Special District 1 regional tourney May 8-9 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.

The Cowboys quartet of senior Palmer Smith (163), senior Lucas Teskey (167), junior Alex Iverson (170) and sophomore Beau Parker combined for a first place team score of 672. Senior Jesse Wood shot a non-counting score of 179 for Crook County. Teskey shot a personal best score of 78 Tuesday. For the Cowboys, guided by Coach Zach Lampert, they qualified for state for a second straight year and they'll compete at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.

Mollala's Jack Davies in district golf tournament

Molalla's Jack Davies delivers a tee shot Special District 1 regional tournament held in Banks.