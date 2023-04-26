One of many ways to address the vexing issue of homelessness is to help people avoid losing their housing in the first place.

That’s the laudable goal of Measure 26-238, which appears on the May 16 ballot in Multnomah County. Unfortunately, the measure fails multiple tests for good government policy

Home sales could be included in capital gains tax Measure 26-238

Measure 26-238 — which would create a capital gains tax in Multnomah County — does not clearly define whether homeowners would be hit with the tax when they sell their homes. 
Everyone agrees that preventing homelessness in Multnomah County is a laudable goal, but Measure 26-238 will create expensive administrative costs and leave too much to interpretation on who would pay the new capital gains tax.