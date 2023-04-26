One of many ways to address the vexing issue of homelessness is to help people avoid losing their housing in the first place.
That’s the laudable goal of Measure 26-238, which appears on the May 16 ballot in Multnomah County. Unfortunately, the measure fails multiple tests for good government policy
- It has a never-tried-before funding mechanism.
- Its administrative costs would be extraordinarily high.
- It partially duplicates funding that’s already available, if poorly accessed.
- It would make tax filing even more complicated for many Multnomah County residents, who might not even be aware they owe such a tax.
- Its language is open to conflicting interpretations on at least one crucial issue.
Measure 26-238, which came to the ballot via initiative petition, would create a first-in-the-nation local capital gains tax for the purpose of funding legal representation for tenants facing eviction. Supporters of the measure correctly point out that the wrenching experience of eviction weighs most heavily on families with young children, minority communities, seniors on fixed incomes and others who deserve support. They also can document that evictions are skyrocketing in Oregon, now surpassing their pre-pandemic levels after a Covid-related moratorium on evictions ended last year.
And yes, everyone ought to agree that finding alternatives to eviction — such as mediation, rent support and legal representation — would be preferable to a judiciary process that can result in more individuals being pushed to the edge of homelessness. Voters already recognized this need when they approved the Metro regional government’s supportive housing measure in 2020. Among many other things, that levy provided funding for prevention of homelessness, and Multnomah County commissioners voted in December to direct $15 million specifically to shore up eviction-prevention programs in the county.
By comparison, Measure 26-238’s adjustable capital gains tax of 0.75% would raise an estimated $12 million to $15 million per year in Multnomah County, but here is one of many catches: The city of Portland, which would administer the tax, estimates the start-up cost at $19 million. And because it is a unique tax not duplicated elsewhere, the ongoing administrative cost would be $7 million. That’s a lot of bureaucracy for very little gain.
The fact that this is a new, complicated and untested tax means it has a high risk of unintended consequences. Large corporations would pay nothing, while small business owners would be on the hook when they sell their companies. One unsettled matter is whether the tax would apply to people’s homes when they sell. The measure’s language is incomplete on that topic, leaving open the possibility that homeowners would be hit with the tax, even at levels below the federal threshold for owner-occupied homes, which allows tax-free gains of $500,000 for a couple and $250,000 for individuals.
In a debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Portland, opponent Amy Ruiz said it “absolutely” would affect homeowners. But supporter John Bethencourt of the Eviction Representation for All group, countered in an interview with Pamplin Media that “the argument is a red herring.” The initiative, he said, is intended to apply to gains on stocks, bonds and other assets, not single-family homes.
But the uncertainty on that topic alone is enough to persuade most people to look for a different way — including multiple programs already in existence — to prevent unnecessary evictions.
The issue here isn’t whether a need exists. Too few renters have the legal help they deserve while they’re at risk of eviction. However, the solution should come from better education about resources already available, and if necessary, additional funding from a tax mechanism that makes sense. Voters are fully capable of acknowledging a problem while also recognizing flaws in the remedy. They should reject Measure 26-238, not because they have no empathy for renters on the margins, but because there are surely better and more efficient ways to help them.