Estacada celebrated a special group of young men the only way they know how — with a massive, community-wide celebration filled with cheering family, friends, neighbors and loved ones.

The Rangers came together Monday evening, May 22, to recognize the 2022 4A State Champion football team with a ring presentation ceremony. On a stage erected in the middle of the new turf field, which was installed days before kickoff to the winning season, and in front of packed stands, the players went up one-by-one to hug their coaches and receive their individual hardware.

Estacada Football Rings

The Estacada football championship rings.

