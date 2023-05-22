Estacada celebrated a special group of young men the only way they know how — with a massive, community-wide celebration filled with cheering family, friends, neighbors and loved ones.
The Rangers came together Monday evening, May 22, to recognize the 2022 4A State Champion football team with a ring presentation ceremony. On a stage erected in the middle of the new turf field, which was installed days before kickoff to the winning season, and in front of packed stands, the players went up one-by-one to hug their coaches and receive their individual hardware.
“Today is a day of celebration and triumph,” said Superintendent Ryan Carpenter. “A monumental achievement, a football victory that has united our community as we rallied and rooted around a common cause.”
And though the spotlight was firmly on the kids, many others were celebrated and recognized.
“Thank you to the community — parents, family, friends, former players — you were all instrumental to this championship through the legacy you brought to these kids and school,” said Coach Andy Mott.
In total about 80 rings were presented.
Honored were the key sponsors to the program, who helped fund the upgrades to the field; the school board and high school administrators; and all the behind-the-scenes people — the chain gang, transportation crews, photographers, team manager and ball boys, stadium announcer and voice on the radio, and gate volunteers.
And, of course, it all ended by bringing up the winning coaches and athletes.
“I think the coaches are sitting here more jittery than the players,” said Estacada Principal Amy Mikesell, who helped hand out the rings, with a laugh. “Our coaches are amazing, it is a lifestyle, not just something they do for an hour after school.”
The Rangers beat Tillamook 32-8 last November in the championship game held at Hillsboro Stadium. In the win they flexed their brutal running game that trucked through opponents all season. In that crowning contest, they strung together methodical drive after drive, en route to a state record 35 minutes of possession. The few times the Cheesemakers got a shot to attack, the Rangers defense smothered.
And the ring ceremony isn’t the only way they have been honored. The Ranger faithful twice lined the streets for the football team — when the bus left on game day for a celebratory sendoff, and during a championship parade to show off the trophy.
“This team will be a beacon of inspiration for younger generations of Estacada athletes,” Carpenter said. “The impact of the victory will reverberate for years to come.”
“Welcome men to the history books,” Carpenter said.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.