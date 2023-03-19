Following a long absence of golf at their school, the Estacada High Rangers resumed the sport a year ago for the first time in recent history.

Estacada High School golfers are back in action in the Class 4A Special District 1. 

The Rangers boys squad opened its second season March 13 in a tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks with wet, rainy weather conditions on the 18-hole course. The Rangers shot a team score of 462 and were led by freshman PJ Winklepleck, who shot a 109 to lead the quartet of Estacada golfers.