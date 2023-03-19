Following a long absence of golf at their school, the Estacada High Rangers resumed the sport a year ago for the first time in recent history.
The Rangers boys squad opened its second season March 13 in a tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks with wet, rainy weather conditions on the 18-hole course. The Rangers shot a team score of 462 and were led by freshman PJ Winklepleck, who shot a 109 to lead the quartet of Estacada golfers.
The Rangers traveled to the Columbia Gorge to participate in an 11-team Class 4A tournament Friday, March 17, at The Dalles Country Club. In much different conditions with nearly perfect weather of sunshine and 60 degrees and no wind, the Rangers had a better performance in their second event with a four-player team score of 451 on the nine-hole course for an 11th place finish. The Dalles won the tournament with a 363.
The Rangers, guided by first-year coach Matt Gundlach, are hoping to have a much improved team this year. After many years without the sport though, it's a rebuilding process, but Gundlach has the Rangers headed in the right direction. Former Ranger boys golf coach Marc Schilling guided the squad last year, but he moved to The Dalles and is the head football coach there.
"It was really, really wet and cold in our first tournament at Banks, so this was definitely a better tournament for us and I think we'll just keep improving each week," Gundlach said. "It sure helped a lot having nice weather in The Dalles. We probably won't have any kids that are capable of qualifying for the state tournament this year. Golf is a new sport for our kids, so they haven't played it very much and they're just learning how to play the game right now. This is really a learning experience for all of us, since it's the first time I've ever coached a golf team. We're having fun so far though and it's been a good first two weeks of the season."
The five-member Ranger squad consisted of seniors Tucker Jackson, Kevin Tep-Najera and James Durand and sophomores Tayson Trujillo and Logan Randall. Tep-Najera shot a personal best score of 103, Trujillo shot a 112, Durand shot 115 and Randall and Jackson had a score of 122. Winklepleck didn't play in The Dalles because he on spring break vacation with his family.
The Rangers, who are in the Class 4A Special District 1, were back in action Wednesday, March 22, in the Crook County Invitational Tournament at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville.