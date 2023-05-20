How do you follow up the best season in program history?
For Estacada softball it was with an explosion of scores, nasty pitching, and sure hands in the outfield en route to punching a mercy-ruled ticket into the playoffs.
The Rangers beat visiting Mazama 15-3 Saturday, May 20, in five innings of play.
“It felt really good to get that last out, a confidence booster,” said senior starting pitcher Lexi Kelley, who also shined with key hits throughout the afternoon.
This is an Estacada program with no quit, not just in the play-in game — where they answered an early 3-0 deficit with an 8-run inning — but all season. It was a rough start to the year, in large part because the Rangers scheduled bouts against some of the top programs in the state. And while it led to more losses than the Estacada faithful would have wished, it also made them battle hardened for the postseason.
“We had a rough start, but we’ve been chipping away and working on the little things,” Kelley said.
“We played the best teams in the state, we are ready now,” added Coach Mike Clark. “We always have been scoring runs, and have slowly been shoring up everything else.”
On the season Estacada has averaged more than 11 runs a game.
Mazama came out swinging, notching three quick runs in the top of the inning. But Estacada didn’t blink, answering with a ferocious opening inning of its own, seizing the lead and never looking back.
“All year we have talked about you have to get back up,” Clark said. “I don’t really like this comparison — but when you get punched in the mouth, you can’t stay down.”
Freshman Emily Yost and senior Natalie Simmons both had scoring singles, and then a pair of Rangers found a clearing in the outfield that was kind to the Rangers all day. Juniors Libby Juker and Charlie Felix dropped a pair of beautiful arcing hits right into the sweet spot between second base and centerfield. They scored a collective three runs in back-to-back at-bats, pushing it to 8-3.
“Let’s play some defense now,” called out Coach Clark between innings.
The Rangers wouldn’t give up another run all day. Kelley continued to command from the circle, and the rest of Estacada avoided any back-breaking mistakes. A highlight came in the 3rd inning, when Yost snagged an out in the deep outfield to prevent what was threatening to be a Mazama triple.
The Rangers scored three more in the 3rd — scoring singles from Felix and senior Kayla Caceres, and a steal home from senior Taira Bunyard. In the 4th inning, Felix batted home two more, scoring Simmons and Juker. Caceres and Kelley added two more RBIs to push the lead to 15-3.
For the four Rangers seniors — Kelley, Simmons, Caceres and Bunyard — it is another chapter in what has been an illustrious Estacada career.
“I am so proud of this senior class, they are the winningest in the history of Estacada,” Clark said of his four seniors who have never had a losing season. “They bring so much experience and drive the rest of the team forward.”
Last season Estacada won its first-ever playoff game last season in its fifth try. Now the program is looking to build on that success in back-to-back seasons.
“In the playoffs we are going to bring a lot of energy,” Kelley said.
