Eighteen track and field teams from across the state made their way into East Multnomah County for the annual Gresham Dean Nice Invitational Friday evening, May 5.
The Sheldon boys ran away with the team score, taking it with 103 points over Lincoln (78) and Central Catholic (72). The Barlow boys finished just outside of bronze with 71.5 points.
For the girls it was Central Catholic winning with 72 points, followed by David Douglas (70.5) and Tualatin (65).
Representing the region were host Gresham, alongside fellow Mt. Hood Conference leaders Barlow and Reynolds. The top-eight finishing Gophers, Bruins and Raiders included:
Boys
100: Clay Swift, soph. Barlow, 6th (11.50)
400: Giovanni Bogarin, fresh. Barlow, 6th (51.34 PR); Demeadri Oliver, sr. Gresham, 7th (51.45 PR)
800: Braydon Lee, sr. Barlow, 1st (1:54.89 SR)
110 Hurdles: Micah Perry, sr. Barlow, 1st (14.27); Raschied McCallister II, jr. Gresham, 5th (15.88)
300 Hurdles: Micah Perry, sr. Barlow, 1st (39.92 PR); Raschied McCallister II, jr. Gresham, 7th (41.98 PR)
4x100 Relay: Clay Swift, soph., Trevor Sippel, jr., Sentori Martino, jr., Micah Perry, sr., Barlow, 5th (43.81)
4x400 Relay: Giovanni Bogarin, fresh., Micah Perry, sr., Trevor Sippel, jr., Braydon Lee, sr., Barlow 4th (3:27.14)
DMR 4000: Ethen Mueller, sr., Dylan Stevenson, sr., Will Teyema, sr., Titus Nelson, sr., Reynolds, 8th (12:03.74)
Shot Put: Lucas Fahner, jr. Barlow, 5th (43’4.5)
Discus: Anthony Dickson, sr. Reynolds, 2nd (135’9); Colton Gaffney, sr. Gresham, 3rd (125’6); Alex Talimao, sr. Barlow, 4th (125’2)
Javelin: Anthony Dickson, sr. Reynolds, 2nd (156’10); Caleb Perry, fresh. Barlow, 3rd (151’5 PR)
High Jump: Jacob Stump, sr. Barlow, 3rd (5’10)
Pole Vault: Boaz Amadio, sr. Barlow, 4th (12’6); Hayden Jones, soph. Barlow, 8th (11’6)
Long Jump: Jordan Samountry, jr. Reynolds, 8th (19’11 PR)
Triple Jump: Hayden Spencer, sr. Gresham, 4th (41’5.5)
Girls
100: Ly’le Pullom, sr. Gresham, 8th (13.48)
200: Sydney Allen, sr. Gresham, 6th (27.67)
400: Cheyenne Myers, sr. Barlow, 4th (1:00.89); Sydney Allen, sr. Gresham, 6th (1:02.20)
800: Alyssa Stumbo, sr. Barlow, 6th (2:22.91)
4x100 Relay: Ly’zarea Pullom, soph., Josefina Tubania Askay, fresh., Reese Heffler, fresh., Ly’le Pullom, sr., Gresham, 5th (51.84); Kyasha Jackson, fresh., Harmony Porter, fresh., Rickesha Williams, jr., Alexus Hudson Williams, fresh., Reynolds, 8th (52.52)
4x400 Relay: Gracie Heath, soph., Alyssa Stumbo, sr., Camila Sanchez, fresh., Cheyenne Myers, sr., Barlow, 7th (4:23.01); Ly’zarea Pullom, soph., Keira Knobbs, soph., Josefina Tubania Askay, fresh., Sydney Allen, sr., Gresham, 8th (4:23.42)
DMR 4000: Lauren Soulagnet, soph., Kiera Knobbs, soph., Caitlynn Himes, sr., Hailey Ramirez-Owens, sr., Gresham, 5th (14:19.62); Claire Lee, fresh., Camila Sanchez, fresh., Ariana Campbell, fresh., Kayden Arnold, soph., Barlow, 7th (15:22.79)
Shot Put: Maddy Pea, jr. Barlow, 6th (33’8.5 PR); Alithia Lam Tiang, soph. Barlow, 7th (33’5)
Javelin: Ava Hanson, jr. Gresham, 7th (96’0 PR)
High Jump: Julia Sweeney, sr. Reynolds, 8th (4’4)
Pole Vault: Keeley Chard, jr. Barlow, 4th (8’6); Jordan Cook, jr. Barlow, 5th (8’6)