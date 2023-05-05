Eighteen track and field teams from across the state made their way into East Multnomah County for the annual Gresham Dean Nice Invitational Friday evening, May 5.

The Sheldon boys ran away with the team score, taking it with 103 points over Lincoln (78) and Central Catholic (72). The Barlow boys finished just outside of bronze with 71.5 points.

