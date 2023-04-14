Gresham softball was electric in the 5th inning on the road at Barlow, notching six runs to balloon a lead in the latest installment of a storied city rivalry.
The bats came alive for a patient Gophers squad, who had been slowly pulling away before that decisive, concussive burst. Juniors Ally Downing and Kendall Gardenhire both notched a pair of runs batted in during the inning, while sophomore La Terra Foster-Frison also hit home a runner to go along with her staunch defensive performance.
“I told them the bats would come alive, and to focus on the little things out in the field,” said Coach Jim Gardenhire. ”We have been working on reading throws and making smart decisions at the plate.”
Gresham bested Barlow 11-1 Friday afternoon, April 14, to make it a pair of back-to-back victories to commence Mt. Hood Conference play, after a 10-0 win over Sandy Thursday, April 13.
“That is a good Bruins team — talented players who are well coached,” Gardenhire said.
For Gresham, Foster-Frison had 3 RBIs and 2 runs; Kendall Gardenhire had 4 RBIs; Downing had 3 RBIs and 2 runs; and both junior Nayeli Ramirez and sophomore Dorothy Carty both had a pair of runs. Pitching for Gresham was freshman Kiera Downing and sophomore Maggie Faulkner.
“They both hit their spots and kept Barlow off balance,” Gardenhire said.
The lone Barlow run came in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Junior Leah Emmarson bunted for a double after a wild throw broke open the space. A few batters later she ran home to cut the deficit to 4-1.
Defensively the Gophers secured the win in the bottom of the 5th inning. Foster-Frison twice corralled hits to sling it to first for outs. Then Faulkner caught a Bruin swinging for the game-winning strike out.
The win continues positive momentum for Gresham (7-6, 1-0 League) after facing a slew of the top softball teams in the state in the nonconference.
“Playing those top teams put us in a good position to accelerate through League play,” Gardenhire said.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.