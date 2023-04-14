Gresham softball was electric in the 5th inning on the road at Barlow, notching six runs to balloon a lead in the latest installment of a storied city rivalry.

The bats came alive for a patient Gophers squad, who had been slowly pulling away before that decisive, concussive burst. Juniors Ally Downing and Kendall Gardenhire both notched a pair of runs batted in during the inning, while sophomore La Terra Foster-Frison also hit home a runner to go along with her staunch defensive performance.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.

