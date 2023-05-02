Gresham is home for my business, family, and grandkids. Over the years, I have watched Gresham grow, welcome new residents and businesses and continue to be that large city with a small town feel. I am proud to be part of the diverse fabric of Gresham.

But Gresham has recently become more like Portland with rising crime and escalating homelessness. We have had to take protective measures at our business to curb theft of company owned vehicles. We have experienced arson fires at our warehouse that could have resulted in devastating impacts on our customer purchased products.