Gresham is home for my business, family, and grandkids. Over the years, I have watched Gresham grow, welcome new residents and businesses and continue to be that large city with a small town feel. I am proud to be part of the diverse fabric of Gresham.
But Gresham has recently become more like Portland with rising crime and escalating homelessness. We have had to take protective measures at our business to curb theft of company owned vehicles. We have experienced arson fires at our warehouse that could have resulted in devastating impacts on our customer purchased products.
Fortunately, the police and fire departments were quickly on site. But the problems persist. Fewer police and fire fighters are available to deal with safety concerns. Rising crime has a ripple affect on the livability of any community. Businesses will leave. Residents may try to protect themselves. And children will be deprived of the opportunity to safely play in our neighborhood parks.
What is the solution? It is a combined effort at a variety of levels. One of those efforts is funding. After months of work, the City Council unanimously voted to put a public safety levy on the ballot. Measure 26-239 is before us. My business will pay higher property taxes as will my kids who live in Gresham. But we are already paying for the crime we are experiencing by our insurance rates going up. They will go up even higher if we don’t solve the rising crime issues.
Getting involved in political issues is rare for our company. This is one of those cases when being quiet is not an option. I want to encourage all residents to join together and vote yes on the safety levy. Our diverse fabric deserves to be safe in Gresham.