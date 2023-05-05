When it comes to schools, besides the quality of education one of my primary areas of concern is safety, which depending on the survey one reads, ranks Oregon Schools as low as 48th among the 50 states and Washington, D.C. Other areas of concern include:
The disparity between tax dollars collected and the dollars that actually make it into the classroom;
Excessively high dropout rates; and,
Low graduation rates.
I believe we deserve better.
For these reasons and many more are why I support John Masterman for Multnomah Education Service District Director Position 1, Zone 5. When ranked 48th out of 51, wouldn’t you think there is some real potential for an upside?
To familiarize you with this portion of the MESD, Zone 5 covers a huge portion of East Multnomah County and North Clackamas County, which is comprised of Corbett, Gresham-Barlow and Reynolds School Districts. If you reside in and pay school taxes either as a property owner or renter in these school districts, which are routinely under-served by the ESD, I strongly urge you to consider that none of our East County schools rank among the top 100 schools in Oregon. No one should be OK with this.
More reasons why I 'm supporting John:
Beyond our friendship and my concern for the state of our K-12 school system, another reason for supporting him is that he is not part of the machine that allowed our school system to deteriorate to its current state.
John is a parent of two daughters who has stepped up to challenge what has become the accepted low performance standards of our local school system. It's time to take oversight for our school districts and boards out of the control of those who's objective seems to be maintaining the status quo, and return that supervisory function to citizens with skin in the game, namely, parents.
Although you may not have the ability or time to be involved with our schools right now, you can vote, so elect John Masterman to be your voice at the table. Where education excellence is the issue, isn't it time that someone gave real meaning to the phrase "it's for the children"?
To learn more: John's position statement is in both the Clackamas and Multnomah County's versions of the Voters Pamphlet. or visit his website: http://www.voteforjohnmasterman.com