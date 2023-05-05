When it comes to schools, besides the quality of education one of my primary areas of concern is safety, which depending on the survey one reads, ranks Oregon Schools as low as 48th among the 50 states and Washington, D.C. Other areas of concern include:

John Masterman

  • The disparity between tax dollars collected and the dollars that actually make it into the classroom;
  • Excessively high dropout rates; and,
  • Low graduation rates.