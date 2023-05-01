I urge my fellow Gresham residents to join me in supporting the Gresham Safety Levy.
Those of you who know me, know that I've been a long-time neighborhood leader and watchdog of the city. I've seen the city make multiple cuts, add efficiencies and seek one-time funding such as grants to address the long-term challenges created by Measure 50 tax limitations passed over 20 years ago.
The city has been doing more with less for years, but we're at a crisis point and we need this levy to rebuild our public safety. We need more officers and firefighters to improve emergency response times when seconds matter.
We need to reinstate our specialty teams to improve neighborhood safety and livability. We need specialized mental health responders to better address those complex calls and to allow other officers and firefighters to respond to other calls for service. We need our homeless services team to be able to respond on weekends and evenings.
I understand that the cost of the levy will be difficult, but the cost of further cuts to emergency services would be more.
Our City Council knows that such cuts would be dangerous and would reluctantly have to increase the fee on our utility bills if the levy fails.
We need our first responders to reach us ASAP whether it's a medical emergency, fire, car accident or crime in-progress. That's invaluable. Please join me in voting "yes" on the Gresham Safety Levy to protect our families, schools, businesses and neighborhoods.