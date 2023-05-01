I urge my fellow Gresham residents to join me in supporting the Gresham Safety Levy.

Letter to the editor

Those of you who know me, know that I've been a long-time neighborhood leader and watchdog of the city. I've seen the city make multiple cuts, add efficiencies and seek one-time funding such as grants to address the long-term challenges created by Measure 50 tax limitations passed over 20 years ago.