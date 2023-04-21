Are you kidding me? Another Multnomah County tax? I’m a NO on this tax. We already are paying for this service. The county and city have programs in place for those that financially need help with housing eviction issues. Taking money from me when I sell my house to fund free attorneys, per this measure, is not my idea of good use of my tax dollars.
Sure, the idea sounds good and people will be drawn to the idea. Helping people deal with evictions makes sense. But it is already being done and the devil is in the details with this measure.
No income thresholds for qualifying to use this tax. Current programs smartly are focused on low-income tenants.
The tax is required to be adjusted annually. Do you know what “adjusted” means in government? It means the tax rate will be raised. And there is NO ceiling for the raise.
This measure hurts seniors the most. When your mom sells the house that she has lived in for 30 years to move into a senior living facility, she will be taxed. The money she needs to live in the new facility will pay for free attorneys. Capital gains are the difference between what she bought her house and what she sold it for.
We don’t need a new tax to do what is already being done by taxes we already pay.
I am voting NO on Measure 26-238. Help our seniors. Vote NO with me.