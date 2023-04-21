Are you kidding me? Another Multnomah County tax? I’m a NO on this tax. We already are paying for this service. The county and city have programs in place for those that financially need help with housing eviction issues. Taking money from me when I sell my house to fund free attorneys, per this measure, is not my idea of good use of my tax dollars.

Letter to the editor

Sure, the idea sounds good and people will be drawn to the idea. Helping people deal with evictions makes sense. But it is already being done and the devil is in the details with this measure.