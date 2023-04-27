I am writing today to respectfully oppose Multnomah County Ballot Measure 26-238, Eviction Representation for All (ERA). I am a financial advisor who has been serving the financial needs of Multnomah County residents for nearly 20 years.
I work with clients from all economic backgrounds and income levels to create tailored solutions to help them financially achieve what is most important. I am concerned about the impact the capital gains tax would have on the retirement security of my clients and many older Multnomah County residents.
The ERA program would establish a new, adjustable 0.75% tax on net capital gains. Unlike federal tax laws, the proposed ERA capital gains tax will be a single rate regardless of income levels.
This is in contrast to federal tax laws which follow a progressive rate structure where the tax rate increases as taxable income increases.
This is significant as retirees that may not be subject to federal or Oregon income taxes, would be subject to the ERA capital gains tax, potentially resulting in a reduction of their retirement income.
Studies consistently show that the majority of Americans have not saved adequately for retirement. For example, in 2019, the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College estimated that Americans were facing a $7.1 trillion retirement savings shortfall. This is not the time to make it harder to save.
Multnomah County residents already have to navigate a complex tax environment and one of the highest marginal individual income tax rates in the United States.
I respectfully ask Multnomah County voters to reject Ballot Measure 26-238 to help ensure older residents can enjoy the secure and dignified retirement they have worked so hard to achieve.