Being a business owner is no easy task. We not only need to provide our customers with good service, great food, attentive staff, and a welcoming atmosphere, but we need to make sure it is safe to get to and be in our establishment.
I am not alone when I express my frustration at the current condition of safety in Gresham. Crime has skyrocketed in the past 2 years. I use to be able to call for police assistance if it was necessary, and someone would not only answer but would respond. Those days are gone, for now.
Perhaps it is, to some degree, the national trend of policing in general. But Oregon has a reputation of being different. And Gresham has always been proud to say “We are not Portland.” But sadly, that is not the case.
I want safety back. I want my customers to enjoy their experience at my location and I want my employees to feel safe getting to and from work.
It only takes one small scare to change the mind of customers. If we know that there are professionals available to keep us safe, to help the homeless, and to assist those with mental health issues, then the chance of the small scare goes down dramatically.
My taxes will go up if the public safety measure passes. Not being a fan of more taxes, it is unusual for me to say, I will gladly pay more taxes Measure 26-239 is proposing. Please keep businesses in Gresham. Please vote yes for public safety.