Being a business owner is no easy task. We not only need to provide our customers with good service, great food, attentive staff, and a welcoming atmosphere, but we need to make sure it is safe to get to and be in our establishment.

Letter to the editor

I am not alone when I express my frustration at the current condition of safety in Gresham. Crime has skyrocketed in the past 2 years. I use to be able to call for police assistance if it was necessary, and someone would not only answer but would respond. Those days are gone, for now.