I’ve personally experienced the urgent need for police assistance. At our local business my customers, staff and wife were at-risk multiple times and exposed to unsafe and unhealthy experiences.
It has not been someone stealing. It has been from individuals experiencing homelessness and suffering from mental health crisis and as a result physically acting out.
While I have a concealed weapon permit, I am not the answer. Police assistance is, and should always be the answer when safety is at-risk.
The city’s current financial situation and budget shortfall has resulted in the elimination of officers assigned to assist in situations like our business has experienced. Calling police for help has not been a solution because they do not have adequate resources to respond promptly.
Supporting the safety levy with a loud "yes" will bring back confidence and safer conditions. It will give our first responders the tools they need to support our homes and businesses.
The levy will not only fund more police officers and firefighters, but professionals trained to assist someone in a mental health crisis.
Protection is what my wife, customers and employees need and deserve. Our neighbors who experience homelessness and suffer from mental health crises also deserve appropriate assistance.
The levy will move the community in a safe and compassionate direction. Please vote yes.